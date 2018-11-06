2019: BMO hails US’ victory prediction for Buhari

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has described as credible and more authoritative the finding by a United States Congressional body that President Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress (APC) will win next year’s presidential election.



It also applauded the methodology adopted by the body to arrive at its conclusions.



In report, the United States Initiative for Peace (USIP), a body set up by the US Congress, had stated that President Buhari is likely to emerge victorious in the 2019 Presidential election.



But it also said steps must be taken by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies to avert violence in about eight states including Lagos, Ekiti, Kaduna, Kano, Plateau, Adamawa, Rivers and Anambra.



In its reaction through a statement signed yesterday in Abuja, by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke, the BMO welcomed the conclusion and the scientific approach USIP employed to arrive at that conclusion.



“We are impressed that the USIP said the report is based on its interactions with Nigerians from different sectors and that ‘though many Nigerians feel that the current administration has not fully met their aspirations, this is not likely to cost the All Progressive Congress (APC) government its hold on power’.



“We note also that the original intention of the survey was to sample Nigerians’ opinions on the possibility of violence during the elections and whether they think that the elections will be free and fair”.



The group believe it is also instructive that this report is by a “credible, authoritative body, founded, funded, and answerable to an arm of the United States Government; an incorruptible, non-partisan and uncompromisable agency.



The group, however called on the Nigerian electorate to “shine their eyes on who to believe between the democratic body and commercial purveyors of falsehood.



