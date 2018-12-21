2019 budget: Hope has diminished – Saraki

The President of the Senate and the Director General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential campaign organization, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has described the 2019 budget which was presented on Wednesday, as “a budget of no hope”.

Saraki who stated this during the Civil Society Organizations (CSO) parley with the PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar in Abuja on Thursday, said “Yesterday, we all read the 2019 budget, that is a budget that has no hope for this country, because if you look at the economy, the statistics and the figures base on servicing of debt, where is the money to finance it you will know there is no hope. So where is the future. We must look for alternative.

On security, Saraki also lamented that, “We all want a country that is secure, today Nigeria is longer safe. We must ensure that we have a government and a President that will be able to do that. We want a government that fight poverty, this hunger that is in the land.

The President of the Senate also expressed concern over the disunity of Nigeria, he said ” Never before have we been so challenged, we have never been disunited as we are today. It is a challenge on this generation that ethinicity and religions are now bearers. So it is more of a challenge that we have a country that does not matter where you come from or the religion you practice. That is the kind of country am sure all us dream and hope for. And anything that will put that in jeopardy, we must all stand and resist it.

He said that, “the 2019 is a referendum, do they do those things that made had sleepless night, is a simple question. If they didn’t do those things, then you need to show the world that you are in charge of this country, not a few people.

Saraki also expressed hope, that “am sure that by the time you listen to our candidate and you ask him questions, you will be convince that he has the capacity to deliver.

On the importance of the CSOs, he said, “We belief that we cannot be successful in the campaign, if we don’t have you side by side, this is why we organized this function so that you can interact with us and for partnership for the good of this country.

On his part, the former Governor of Anambara state, Vice Presidential candidate of the PDP, Pete Obi charged Nigerians to get up and solve its problems by voting competent leaders in the forthcoming 2019 elections.

He also lamented that, under the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government, everything is getting worse, that “everyday you wake up, you wake up with hopelessness. On Friday, the President said economy is getting worse, that people should tightens their belt, these are people who have no belt again.

“Our economy that went into recession, and it took six quarters to come out of recession and its growing at highest 1.10 percent, which is far below the average of 4.6 and you say we should tighten our belt. Has it not become a norm, he said.

Obi also noted that, “yesterday you saw the job numbers, about a year agos I said it, they keep claiming they are employing people. You can see the trend, the number went up from 18. 8 % where now 23.7%, our economy is getting worse everyday.

According to him, “We need to get up and solve our problems, because some of them were created by us.

He assured the CSOs that a vote for the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar and himself will help provide solutions to these problems bedeviling the country.

