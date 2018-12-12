2019: Buhari, Atiku and campaign issues

Since the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) signaled the commencement of campaigns for the 2019 general elections, most political parties and their candidates have embarked on detailed explanations of their policies and programmes.ABDULRAHMAN ZAKARIYAU takes critical loot at the key issues being advanced by the parties.

APC, PDP

Campaign periods are moments when political parties and their candidates hit the ground running to educate the voters about their plans if elected. So far the two leading political parties, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and their respective candidates- President Muhammadu Buhari, and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, and the issues they have based their campaigns on will be the focus of this summit deliberation.

Restructuring

Atiku

Interestingly, while the need to restructure the country remains a big issue to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his “Let Get Nigeria Working Again” team, it is a non issue to the “Next Level” group spearheaded by President Muhammadu Buhari. The former Vice President has not hidden his feelings on the restructuring of the how the country and in fact has been very passionate about the matter. He has even elaborated on how the restructuring will be done, especially whenever he addresses the southerners. Recently at the PDP South West zonal campaign rally, Atiku ever conscious of the passion with which the Southerners embrace restructuring, promised to start the process of restructuring within six months of being in office.

He said, “Let me tell you one of the most important policies I have advocated for in this country is restructuring. Today, I stand before you to pledge that within six months, we shall start the process of reconstructing this country”.

Notably, the former vice president had on several occasions explained how he intends to restructure the country and even what he meant by restructuring. According to Atiku, restructure means “devolving more powers to the federating units.

“It means greater control by the federating units of the resources in their areas. By implication, the reduction of the powers and roles of the federal government so that it would concentrate only on those matters that could best be handled by the centre such as defence, foreign policy, monetary and fiscal policies, immigration, customs and excise, aviation as well as setting and enforcing national standards on such matters as education, health and safety.

Buhari

Contrary to Atiku’s view on restructuring, Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, who has also been vocal about the President Buhari’s administration’s stance on restructuring, berated Atiku on bare tactics of exploiting the sentiments of Southerners on restructuring. The APC campaign team defines the term differently saying “it is about managing resources properly and providing for the people properly, that is what it is all about. It is a surprise that the Vice President (Atiku) would take such a position and, in particular, fails to appreciate the connection between Nigeria’s defective structure and its underperformance.

Analysts have observed though that as important as the debate for restructuring is, the APC and PDP presidential candidates are both political game and paying lips service to the issue that agitates the minds of most Nigerians.

Security

Security of lives and property is an important campaign issue, especially because almost all parts of this country have been ravaged with some security challenges.

In the North east, Boko Haram has been at the centre stage for almost 10 years now and it does not seem to abet except in intensity and ferocity with which it used to attack and occur places prior to 2015.

In the North West tribal and religious crisis plus cattle rustling dominate the consciousness of the people as they are constantly ravaged by these. Also, in the North Central is Fulani herdsmen and farmers and ceaseless armed banditry, seem to be crises which have defied remedies. In the South West, armed robber is at the core of their insecurity challenges. Both the South South and South East geo-political divides are daily bombarded by incidences of kidnapping and militancy and other such outlawry. Considering all these, security must remain an important issue for any party or individual who wants to pilot the affairs of our country.

Atiku on solving insecurity problem

According to him, if elected, he will undertake “a comprehensive review of our security architecture and enhance its preparedness to meet these challenges. As part of the review we shall commence the gradual process of instituting state police and community policing in line with the principle of restructuring”.

Atiku believes in State Police, Community Policing and has persistently advanced the position that each local environment would better be protected by persons domicile therein and quite conversant with the terrains and its people and culture.

Atiku has told the electorate that he would make governance impactful and meaningful to the people should they hand him the mandate to pilot the affairs of the country, come February 2019.

Again Buhari differs

On the other party, President Muhammadu Buhari and his Next Level team though believe they have in the last four years performed well in the area of security. Dwelling on the achievements of his administration and for which he believes he should be allowed to continue, Buhari says: “We were a nation at war but we delivered on our commitment to secure the territorial integrity of our nation in the face of a raging insurgency that devastated many parts of the North East.

“We liberated 17 local government areas from the grip of insurgency. Brokering and sustaining peace in the Niger Delta has also been crucial to stabilizing the polity”. Accordingly, Buhari has promised to further improved security in the country and eliminate all traces of insurgency and armed banditry, if re-elected in 2019.

Significantly, eradicating the scourge of insecurity has remained one of the core responsibilities of every government. For lasting solution to some of these security challenges that is bedeviling our country, security experts have suggested a total overhaul of the police, army, immigration and other security agencies. These experts have argued that what we have on ground today cannot solve the problem. To them, to bring about this Nigerians will have to vote a candidate who they think can guarantee their safety and the safety of their families.

Job creation

The unemployment rate in Nigeria has been at an alarming increase. Many Nigerians, especially the youths are jobless. This, on its own, is a threat to the most populous black nation in the world. As politicians run from pillar to post canvassing for support, they have all made the issue of job creation a major campaign slogan.

PDP

With regard to this, the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate has vowed that as solution, his administration, if elected to power in 2019 will, “Launch a new, more efficient, cost-effective and sustainable national Entrepreneurship Development and Job Creation Programme.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.