2019: Buhari can’t sway South east with false promises – PDP



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has claimed the recent meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and leaders of South East zones was a failed desperate attempt to sway them and other Nigerians with fake promises and false performance index basically to lure them to support his second term ambition.



Describing the meeting as a desperate attempt to hoodwink the South east leaders, the PDP in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, said the leaders easily read between the lines and therefore did not fall for the fake promises.



“The attempt by the Buhari Presidency to lure the South-East geo-political zones into supporting his second term fell like a pack of cards as the people have resolved not to follow any leader who cannot deliver on his promises.



“President Buhari and the APC have been jittery since the Southeast and other geo-political zones across board expressed an overwhelming acceptance of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, due to his proven competence, respect for equity and all-inclusiveness in governance.



“Instead of accepting his failure, which is manifest to all, President Buhari, who is reputed for not fulfilling campaign promises, is busy making a fresh list of fake promises to Nigerians.



“In this desperation, Mr. President fails to understand that the people of the South East, just like other Nigerians, are too sophisticated to fall for gimmicks, false promises and ethnic politics, and as such cannot be swayed from their resolve to rally with Atiku Abubakar to rescue our nation from the shackles of misrule.



“Nigerians have since seen through President Buhari’s bouquet of failures and fake promises, which in any case, cannot heal the wounds of marginalization, nepotism, inequity, disregard for federal character principle and harsh economic policies, including obnoxious foreign exchange regulations and heavy taxations of his administration, which are killing businesses and plunging families into extreme poverty.



“Nigerians, including those in the South East, know that President Buhari does not keep promises. They know that he has not fulfilled any of the promises he made during the 2015 campaign. As such, they cannot fall to the same old trick ahead of the 2019 general election.



“Moreover, President Buhari is yet to apologize to the Southeast and other geo-political zones over his administration’s indictment for human rights violations, extra-judicial killings, illegal arrests, arbitrary detention, torture and reported disappearances, as detailed in the reports by the United States Department of State, Amnesty International (AI) and Transparency International (TI).



“Instead of clutching on straws and seeking to beguile Nigerians with fake promises, blame game and false performance indices, President Buhari should come to terms with the fact that there is no way Nigerians can change their minds about voting in Atiku Abubakar as his inevitable replacement come February, 2019”, the PDP.

