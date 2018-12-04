2019: Buhari ‘ll win re-election, Osinbajo boasts

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has declared that his boss President Muhammadu Buhari will win the forthcoming prwsidential election in 2019, adding that the current administration is not stealing the nation’s resources.

Speaking Thursday in Abuja at the National Consultative Forum themed: “Nigeria on the right track” organised by the National Committee of Buhari Support Groups, Osibanjo said there is a gang up by “discredited elites” against the re-election of the president.

According to him, despite all attacks and evil wishes, Buhari is alive and well and emerge victorious at the 2019 general elections.

“Come February 2019 the APC will by the grace of God win the general elections. We will return President Mohammadu Buhari as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for a second term.

“The election will be a historic one ….it is a battle between those who want our country’s resources to be used for our country and her people, and those who want to privatize the commonwealth.

“The man who stands against the forces of retrogression but with the future of our children is the man called Mohammadu Buhari. He is not perfect man, but he is an honest and truthful man. A man who wants to use the resources of this country for the common man. Between 2010 and 2014 our Nation earned the highest amount ever in history from oil the sum of US383 billion.

“Just to compare in the same period we have earned less than US112 billion. But where are the roads, the rail, the power?

When we came into office over 22 States were owing between 3 to 6 months salaries. President insisted we must support the States to pay. Yet when we came into office oil was down to 30 dollars a barrel we are earning 60% less than the previous government l yet in the past three years we have spent 2,7 trillion on infrastructure the highest in the history of the country. How?

“We are not stealing the money. We are using it for the people. So today we are doing major roads in 36 states , Lagos Kano railway, Warri aladja , Mambilla , PH Maiduguri….we are feeding 9.2 million Children every day , we are giving 2million petty traders a better deal in life with Tradermoni, we have now employed 50000 graduate under the NPower programme, we are giving at least 400,000 of the poorest Nigerians 5000 a month.”

Earlier the chairman of the National Committee of Buhari Support Groups, Senator Abu Ibrahim said the meeting was intended to rally all the leadership of the support group preparatory for commencement of campaigns.

Just as the Buhari support groups were having their thing, the PDP and groups campaigning Atiku were also at another wing of the same venue, Nixon Luxury Hotel meeting and plotting strategies for the 2019 general elections.

The Chairman of the occasion, Senator George Akume said there is a lot the APC will showcase to Nigerians as campaign progresses.

He said the APC-led administration has delivered on both security and in lifting people out of poverty.