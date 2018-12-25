2019: Buhari meets Amosun, APM chairman, receives adoption letter 

‎

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday received adoption letter from the national chairman of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Mr. Yusuf Dantalle, as the presidential candidate of the party in the 2019 election.

The APM chairman was accompanied to the Presidential Villa by Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun state.

Fielding questions from State House correspondents after a meeting with the President, Governor Ibikunle Amosun, said the APM has resolved to adopt the President as its candidate in the 2019 elections.

“You will recall that just last week we made public that APM has adopted President Buhari as their presidential candidate. I had promised to bring the letter they had given me to present to him and that is what we came to do today. And you know Mr. President is a very gracious human being, he is a man with a good heart. He said if a party has adopted him, it is only fair he acknowledges the party and the chairman. That is why we are here.

“I have said that anybody that is for President Muhammadu Buhari is for me, we will embrace such party, such persons, such organization wholeheartedly and that is what I am doing and that is what we are doing in Ogun State. Clearly Mr. President will have a massive vote in Ogun State in the coming election,” he said.

The governor declined to comment on the threat by the national chairman of his party, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to expel him.

“I don’t want to comment on that. We came for this, let’s restrict ourselves to this. I want my president to win, what else do you want? We must win that is it,” he said.

Also speaking, national chairman of the Allied Peoples Movement, Mr. Yusuf Dantalle, said the adoption of the President is just a formal thing.

“I believe in him and reason being that I love my country and I don’t have any other country apart from Nigeria. And Buhari is the only man with the sincerity of intent to take Nigeria to the next level. This is not the Nigeria I was born into but I see that Nigeria coming back only though Buhari,” he said.

On what informed the decision to adopt the President, the APM national chairman said the party is coalition of people of likes and the NEC took the decision to adopt Buhari because he is the only one that can restore Nigeria back to its glory and where it needs to be.

“Buhari is giving us back the Nigeria of our dream,” he said.

Asked why the party did not adopt Buhari in 2015, Dantalle said backed Buhari uptil the election even though he was a deputy governorship candiate of the Labour Party.

