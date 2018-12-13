2019: Buhari promises to reward hard work, loyalty

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured his supporters that their handwork and loyalty would be adequately rewarded if he wins election in 2019.

The President said this at a dinner on Wednesday night organised by the Buhari Support Organisation to inaugurate one of his political support groups called “Together Nigeria.”

“Some individuals and organisations might be feeling disappointed because we have not been able to please everyone. I would like to assure you that this time, hardwork and loyalty will be rewarded adequately,” he said.

The President said the event reminds him of the political struggle and support he has been enjoying from the group over the years.

He also endorsed the plans by the Buhari Support Organisation to reposition the organisation and strategise towards success in the next election and beyond.

“This once again gives me further encouragement, hope and optimism in our political journey,” he said.

While acknowledging the nationwide support he has been enjoying over the years, the President said the present administration was already celebrating the landmark achievements so far recorded.

He expressed gratitude to the group for sensitising Nigerians on the successes recorded by the All Progressive Congress (APC).

￼

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.