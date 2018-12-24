2019: Buhari reaffirms commitment to Nigerian project

President Muhammadu Buhari has reaffirmed his commitment to move

Nigeria forward, saying the ball is in the court of the electorate to

vote wisely by electing people with credibility and integrity in the 2019 elections.

The President, who was represented by the Executive Secretary of the

Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETfund), Dr Abdullahi Baffa Bichi at

the annual MauQkbi celebration in Kano at the weekend, explained that

the electorate have a crucial role to play in the fight against

corruption and bad governance.

He said his administration has done a lot in correcting the wrongs of

the previous administrations and it could do more if given another

mandate by 2019, assuring that his mission was to reassemble Nigeria

to return to the glorious days which would be the pride of every

citizen.

“Although, this is not a political gathering, kindly allow me to

intimate you on our policy thrust and our commitment to make this

country great. We are indebted to serve you diligently and make our

country grow in prosperity for a better living and you too should help

us in this regard by making sure that only credible people get

elected,” he said.

President Buhari pointed out that corruption is the major impediment

to Nigeria’s growth. He however assured that with the efforts put in

place by his administration, the country had taken the path of

development and this could be consolidated if Nigerians renew their

mandate to the administration.

He commended the leader of the Qadiriyya sect, the late Sheikh Nasiru

Kabara whom he described as a reformer and scholar whose work in

religious propagation has no equal as he dedicated his life to the

service of the Almighty through the promotion of religious

understanding, peace, unity and tranquillity among the people.

Meanwhile the TETfund boss has promised to publish all unpublished

works of the late leader of the sect, Sheikh Nasir Kabara as part of

his contributions to sustaining scholarship and religious development.