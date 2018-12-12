2019: Buhari signs peace pact, assures on highest standards 

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, signed the National Peace Accord Agreement for a peaceful conduct of the 2019 general elections, with an assurance to Nigerians and the international community that the highest standards of conduct would be upheld.

The National Peace Accord Agreement was signed at the instance of the National Peace Committee, headed by former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

It was initiated before the 2015 general elections to make the electioneering peaceful before, during and after the process.

By the content of the agreement, which was signed by candidates and political parties, participants are expected “to run issue-based campaigns at national, state and local government levels.

“In this, we pledge to refrain from campaigns that will involve religious incitements, ethnic or tribal profiling, both by ourselves and by all agents in our names; and to refrain from making or causing to make in our names and that of our party, any public statements, pronouncements, declarations or speeches that have the capacity to incite any form of violence, before, during and after the elections.”

They are also expected “to commit ourselves and political parties to the monitoring of the adherence to this Accord by a National Peace Committee made up of respected statesmen and women, traditional and religious leaders; to support all institutions of government including INEC and the security agencies to act and be seen to act with impartially.”

Speaking at the event, the president called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies to put the country first in the discharge of their duties at the polls in 2019.

Abdulsalami pleads

Earlier in his welcome address, the committee Chairman, General Abubakar said all political actors should realise that there can be no credible election in an atmosphere characterised by violence, and must commit to making the best out of worst situation.

“Politicians must learn to lead by example and temper their utterances and action with responsibility and patriotism. I strongly appeal to all participants to endeavour to stick to the contents of the peace pact they signed, and to INEC to carry out its mandate as expected of it.

“Candidates have the capacity to make or mar the process, so they must watch their utterances and conduct themselves well ahead of the 2019 elections and beyond. It is pertinent to state that mere signing of the document will not achieve anything except all concerns accept to work by the rules,” he said.

Gowon cautions

Also speaking at the event, former Head of State General Yakubu Gowon (retd), has called on politicians in the country to ensure the 2019 elections are devoid of bloodshed and other ills associated with politics.

In a keynote address at the event, General Gowon said politicians must imbibe peace in their day-to-day affairs, describing it as a necessary tool to foster development in the country.

On the proliferation of political parties in the country, Gowon, who spoke on the theme: “Trust and Democracy,” said, the more the platforms, the more people of all generations find opportunity to participate in the process.

The former head of state also called on leaders at all levels not to betray their role in properly managing the resources of the country.

He admonished thus: “The beauty of democracy is that it avails citizens the right to have a say in how they are governed; this right is abridged by the most brutal dictators in the word. Military incursion into our politics has led to misery and underdevelopment of our richly endowed nation and contributed to defective democracy.

“All hope is not lost for the enthronement of true democracy in the country, which is why we must commend the NPC in sensitising everyone that elections are not do or die contests. We should encourage them to consolidate on the successes of 2015, so that we can have even better polls in 2019.

“There will be no benefit to allow the negatives override the positives in us. All those who aspire to lead the people should be acceptable and be seen to be acceptable to the people. That has worked and continues to work in good societies.

“I commend the political parties and candidates here for showing commitment and putting the nation above political differences. Nigeria must win, and the nation will lose if we set aside the gains of this conference. I am hopeful you will honour the pledge of ensuring our elections are free of violence. Your conduct will determine how the game is played, and I plead with you to ensure your supporters play by the rules.”

EU too…

Also speaking, Head of EU Delegation to Nigeria, Ketil Karlsen, said Nigeria has set an example for Africa and the world in 2015.

He, however, expressed concerns for vote buying, saying the development if sustained, would cast credibility questions on Nigeria’s electoral process.

“We welcome steps taken so far towards 2019 and we continue to support free and fair polls. We urge all to avoid hate speech, violence and vote buying and say yes to peace, inclusiveness, gender equality and access for disabled persons.

“We, again stress our impartiality as we do not support any particular party or candidate, but support for institutions responsible for carrying out the appropriate mandate,” he said.

Atiku absent

Meanwhile, the leading opposition party – Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – and its presidential candidate were absent at the meeting.

Presidential candidates of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Mr. Donald Duke; Allied Congress Party (ACP), Mrs. Obiageli Ezekwesili; Young Progressives Party (YPP), Kingsley Moghalu; and Action Alliance, Omoyele Sowore, were also absent at the meeting.

We were not invited –Atiku’s aide

Atiku’s Media Adviser, Mr. Paul Ibe, said they were not informed of the meeting by the National Peace Committee.

“I can confirm to you that His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the PDP and former vice president of Nigeria, did not receive any formal invitation to the signing of the Peace Pact,” he said.

No we did –C’ttee chair

But, Chairman of the National Peace Committee, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, said all the 73 presidential candidates were invited, stressing that the committee has never been biased.

Fielding questions on the absence of prominent presidential candidates from the peace pact, Abubakar said those absent were free to come on a later date and sign the pact.

On Atiku‘s allegation that he was not invited, Abubakar replied, “You have seen the number of parties that have been invited. He (Atiku) will answer for himself, but speaking for the National Peace Committee, everybody was invited. What reasons do we have not to invite somebody? This accord was for all political parties to sign to be of good will and good behaviour during elections. If there is a breakdown of communications somewhere, I don’t know.”

Also speaking, a leading member of the National Peace Committee, Mathew Hassan Kukah, said all political parties we’re invited by the committee to sign the peace pact.

