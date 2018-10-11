2019: Christian clerics organise 40-day prayers for Buhar

A mammoth gathering of Christian clerics and faithful yesterday evening launched a 40-day prayer programme for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 general elections.

Sponsored under the auspices of the National Inter-Faith and Religious Organisations for Peace (NIFROP), the 40-day prayers, tagged Buhari Shall Come Back in 2019, according to the organisers, was to ensure lasting peace and security in the country ahead of the epic polls.

Convener of the prayer session, Bishop Bishop Sunday Garuba, in a statement said ‘‘before President Muhammadu Buhari assumed leadership of the country, it was on the brink of collapse,’’ adding that the prayer session was necessary in order to ensure that the country is insulated from being taken over by hounds Describing President Buhari as a God-sent, the cleric said now that the elections are around the corner again, it is pertinent to back the president with God’s divine protection and guidance.

“This is especially on the heels of grand plot by agents of darkness to take Nigeria back to the bottomless pit.

But by God’s grace, that would not happen, “he said.

Speaking on the theme of the gathering which is “Let Nigeria be Great and Let Nigeria be Delivered,” the Bishop said, ‘‘God’s power to free his people from slavery is real.

In chapter 14 of Exodus, we get to the climax of the story; crossing of the Red Sea.

Before the people of Israel crossed over the sea, they came face to face with their enemy.

Their enemy was strong but God is stronger.’’ A special thanksgiving session, according to the statement, would be held to appreciate God for the defeat of Boko Haram and the political killers who came to torment the Nigerian citizens.

