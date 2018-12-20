2019: Cleen, EU, trains police officers on election security management

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, A Civil Society Organization, Cleen Foundation in partnership with European Union and the Nigerian Police Force has trained 80 senior police officers from different parts of the federation on election security management.

The Executive Director of CLEEN, Dr Benson Olugbuo explained to newsmen opening ceremony for a two day event organized by CLEEN Foundation to train senior police officers on the 2019 violent free election said that the essence of the training is for the tutor to have an opportunity to interact with senior police officers, to remind them again their duty and responsibilities under the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the electoral act and the bylaws of INEC, that we need free fair and credible elections in 2019.

Olugbuo said the idea behind the training is for the security agencies especially the Nigerian police to play very important roles in ensuring free, credible and inclusive general elections in 2019.

He revealed that at end of the training, the Nigeria police will work with CLEEN foundation and the Police Service Commission to step down lessons from the training to other officers across the six geo-political zones in Nigeria. Adding that he believes this will enhance the conduct of the officers and ensure service delivery for a credible and violent free 2019 general elections.

“All the officers who are being trained were recommended by the Nigerian police force through the inspector general of police. The people we have in the training are mostly senior police officers, CPs, DCPs, ACPs and so on. Most of them are actually people who will have responsibilities in 2019 general elections.”

He disclosed that the foundation and the Police Service Commission will deploy observers to monitor the 2019 general elections in all local governments.

“We are deploying our observers in all the local governments and the Police Service Commission is also deploying observers. We want to ensure that citizens have an opportunity to report the infractions against security agencies who go against the rules of engagement.

“The reality is that the law of Nigeria, the constitution, the electoral act and bylaws says they should ensure free and fair elections and protect the lives and properties of Nigerians.

Also, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris in his remarks noted that the workshop themed ‘Train-the-trainers is coming at a crucial time in Nigeria, as there are already identified threats that are likely to trigger violence in the 2019 general elections.

The IGP who was represented by Commissioner of Police Uwem Akpan stated that the training is aimed at enhancing the professional conduct of police officers before, during and after the 2019 general elections.

