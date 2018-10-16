2019: Core federalists set restructuring ‘litmus test’ for Atiku, Buhari

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, a pan-Igbo group, Nzuko Umunna and Core Federalists with membership from all parts of Nigeria, will set a restructuring test screening for selected political parties presidential candidates at its ‘Handshake Across Nigeria Summit’.

Expected presidential candidates at the summit are the President Muhammadu Buhari, Presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar, Presidential candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This was disclosed at a briefing in Lagos by Mr. Yinka Odumakin, Administrator of the Core Federalists and Dr. Austin Nweze, Secretary, Nzuko Umunna, on behalf of the Handshake Across Nigeria Planning Committee.

According to the statement, the summit will avail an opportunity for thought leaders and socio-cultural organizations to constructively interrogate the presidential candidates of selected political parties on their plans, programs and policies before the elections.

They said the summit also address issues bordering on national unity which has “recently come under palpable challenge”.

“The summit is aimed at achieving the following goals: To bring together the various thought leaders of the component regions to articulate progressive ideas that could foster national integration and development especially as we approach the 2019 general elections.