2019: Cost of nomination forms worries youth movement

Adeola Tukuru Abuja The NotTooYoungTooRun movement yesterday observed with disappointment the high cost of nominations form by most political parties in the country.

The All Progressive Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) charged the highest fees thereby denying many aspirants from purchasing nomination forms.

The group lamented that the APC and the major opposition party, PDP, regardless of the advocacy and engagement by the movement with the parties to promote youth candidacy closed their political space by imposing fees that invariably excluded young people and women.

Strategy Team member of the movement, Cynthia Mbamal, who briefed journalists on the party primaries and youth candidacy in Abuja said it was important to note that the high cost of nomination was not limited to the APC and PDP as other parties towed the same line without consideration considering the financial capacity of members.

“Undemocratic Primaries: Party primaries are supposed to be a model for democratic elections in Nigeria influencing elections in such a way that the demand for credible and transparent elections will be driven by the political parties.

“The trend of undemocratic primaries is therefore worrisome as more parties brazenly flaunt the Guidelines on the conduct of primaries designed to ensure transparency and fairness,” she said.

She also lamented the exclusion of Young women and Young men: as experienced by some of the young aspirants, parties were directly and indirectly restricting the participation of young women and young men.

She said the movement therefore demanded that the parties should ensure that the grievances of young aspirants during the primaries are addressed in order to ensure justice.

“That Political Parties support youth candidates to ensure that they emerge victorious in the election; That the Courts treat as urgent, pre-election matters and expediently hears and give their decision on preelection cases before the court.

“That the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) makes public the report from the monitoring of the party primaries clearly highlighting the votes of each aspirant from the primaries,” she said.

