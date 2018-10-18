2019: Dalok is Useni’s running mate

The Plateau State People’s Democratic Party’s governorship candidate, Senator Jeremiah Useni, has nominated Dr. James Dalok, as his running mate.

This was contained in a press release, issued by Senator Useni’s, Media aid, Hon. Abubakar Ateeku Yusuf in Jos yesterday.

Recall that the PDP State chapter had in letter to Senator Useni said it has zoned the deputy Governor’s seat to the Plateau Central senatorial District and subsequently confirmed that it has zoned it to Mangu Local Government Area, in a micro zoning arrangement.

The letter signed by PDP Secretary Emma Tuang read: “The State working committee of our great party the PDP, after due consultation in line with zoning principle for the 2019 general elections is hereby recommending the following personalities,” Hon. Benedict Shingnuhul, Dr. James Dalok, and Hon. Moses Tangson, “from Mangu LGA for your consideration of any of them to serve as your running mate in the 2019 general elections.”

In response to the letter, Usein said pursuant to the party’s request and after having perused the CVs of all the three personalities, and carried out wider consultations, Dr. James Dalok, has being picked as my running mate in the forthcoming 2019 Governorship elections.

“Dr. Dalok, 52 year-old, is a professional accountant, before his nomination to serve as running mate of Senator Useni, was the deputy director and head of revenue in the Industrial Training Funds (ITF),” the former FCT minister said in the release.

The statement further indicated that Dr. Dalok attended University of Jos, Tafawa Balewa University Bauchi and International University Bamenda Cameroun, among others.