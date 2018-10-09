2019: David Mark pledges support for Atiku

A former Senate President, David Mark, has congratulated former Vice President, Atiku Abubabkar, on his emergence as the presidential flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2019 general elections.

Mark in a statement by Aba Ejembi, spokesperson of his Presidential Campaign Organisation made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja yesterday, urged Nigerians to support Abubakar’s candidature.

The senator who was also a presidential aspirant at the party’s convention on October 6 at Port Harcourt, Rivers, pledged his support to Abubakar to ensure victory for the PDP in the elections.

“I have maintained throughout my electioneering campaign that all the presidential aspirants in our great party, including Abubakar, were eminently qualified to provide excellent leadership for the nation.

“I also pledged that as a faithful and steadfast party man, I would support anyone of them who emerged the flagbearer of the PDP,” he said.

Mark said he believed implicitly that “power comes from God alone and He gives it to whom He wills and when He wills”.

The senator also congratulated delegates to the PDP national convention for their comportment at the event.

He said: “The PDP had demonstrated that it is indeed a party of patriots and true democrats.” He also appreciated the Government and people of Rivers state for their hospitality.

(NAN)

