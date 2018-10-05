2019: Don’t be partisan, Amosun urges journalists

Ogun state Governor, Ibikunle Amosun has cautioned journalists not to be partisan but to remain unbiased in their reportage of political activities of various parties ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Speaking yesterday during the opening ceremony of the sixth Triennial National Delegates Conference of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) held at Cultural Centre, Kuto-Abeokuta, Ogun state, Amosun said journalists have constitutional duty of promoting peace, unity and harmony in the country hence the need for them to remain apolitical.

Represented by his deputy, Mrs. Yetunde Onanuga, the governor hailed the media for promoting democracy in the country, urging them to embark on investigative journalism with a view to holding leaders accountable to their subjects and encouraging them to execute development projects that would touch the lives of citizens.

In his address, National President of NUJ, Abdulwaheed Odusile, commended the governor for hosting the conference, noting that the state government had also hosted the NUJ first national media summit sometime ago.

He said the gesture was an indication that the governor is media friendly and urged the delegates present to take time and visit tourists attraction sites in the state at the end of the conference.

Odusile also asked the delegates to exhibit high level of maturity and responsibility during the election so that the exercise would be successful.

In attendance during the event were the Oba Michael Adedotun and representative of the minister of information Alhaji Lai Mohammed among others.

