2019: Don’t divide youths for selfish interest, Gamji tells Dalung,

The immediate past President, National Youth Council of Nigeria, (NYCN), Amb. Murtala Muhammed Garba, popularly known as Gamji has commended the Chief Executive Officer of Belema Oil, Jack Rich Tein Jr for empowerment, employment of over 5,000 youths and window.

Gamji who made the commendation at a special press briefing yesterday in Abuja also warned the Minister of Youth and Sport Development, Barr. Solomon Dalung not to divide the youth for selfish interest ahead of the 2019 general elections, noting that he handed over to a lawfully elected executives led by the President, Amb. Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo and any division at this critical time will spell doom for the country.

He explained that, “since his appointment as the Minister of Youth and sport development, Barrister Solomon Dalung has not done anything to unite the umbrella body of the entire Nigeria youths. Though, the responsibility of the ministry is advisory; unfortunately all the minister does is to interfere, cause trouble, commotion and to pursue his personal interest at the detriment of Nigeria youths.

“The minister is known for always going against the law, the wishes of the people and creating crisis even where there are none. Nigerians and concerned youths are aware of how he fuel leadership crisis in the Nigeria Football Association (NFA), Nigeria Basketball Association (NBA) and other agencies under the ministry of youth and sports development. It is evidently clear, that the minister not only lacks the leadership skills to settle crisis, but also lacks the capacity and capability to lead, he added.

The former youth council President also described as despicable that “Barrister Solomon Dalung with his acclaimed knowledge of law, will continue to endorse a fraudulent and an illegal group led by one Bello Bala Shagari Mohammed as leaders of the Nigerian youths, even after a high court of justice in Nasarawa state had set aside the purported elective congress of NYCN and its outcome which produced Shagari, held in Gombe state on 19th to 23rd of July, 2018 for disobeying the orders of the court.

“However, after a lawful and genuine elective congress which held in Rivers State Capital, Port Harcourt on 5th and 6th of August 2018, I handed over the leadership of NYCN to the President, Amb. Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo who was popularly elected with other members of the National Executive Council, (NEC), of NYCN. They have been conducting themselves well in line with the constitution of youth council and that of the federal republic of Nigeria, he said.

On members of the society who have been supporting the youths, Gamji revealed that ” the Chief Executive of Belema Oil Foundation, Engr Jack-Rich Tein Jr have been very supportive, he single handedly organized a national prayer for President Muhammadu Buhari when he was ill, our leaders and he has empowered a lot of youth, widow and contributed his quota to the development of Nigeria.

He also disclosed that, “in his benevolence, through the leadership of youth council Belema Oil is set to employ over 2000 youths, empower another set of over 2000 widows from 774 local government area by January 2019. Jack Rich’s patriotic act, should be should be emulated, commended by every reasonable citizens, he his indeed not just a blessing to the youths, Nigeria, but a blessing to the entire black nation.

