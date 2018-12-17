2019: Don’t sell your PVC, Catholic Priest urges Nigerians

The Catholic Priest of St. Sylvester, New Nyanya, in Nassarawa state, Rev. Fr. Lawrence S. Anyembugu, yesterday warned Nigerians not to sell their voters card ahead of the 2019 elections.

Anyembugu gave the warning at his Parish while celebrating his priestly 10th year anniversary.

“We observe that some people are selling their voters card. This is wrong because they are also selling their future. Nigerians should keep their voters card which is more powerful than any weapon. With the card they can vote in good leaders and vote out the bad ones.

“We should all carry this sensitization and help people to be aware of their rights, and the roles they must perform in creating a good Nigeria.”

While saying that the church is praying for free, fair and credible elections, Anyembugu warned youths against participating in electoral violence.

“Do not allow yourselves to be used as instrument of destructions. You are the future leaders of this country; and you must begin by demonstrating it now. Be law abiding and contribute your quota by being responsible citizens.

“This elections should not be a do or die affairs. Nigeria belongs to all of us regardless of our religious groups. In saner climes, Christian and Muslims inter marry and live in peace. God did not make mistake by creating us. Let us all focus on doing what is right for this country.”

Speaking further, the clergy urged young priests to be humble and prayerful at all times while working in the vineyard of God.

On his part, Senator George Akume, said he will continue to support the priest in his contribution to the development of the society and promised to construct the road which was graded by the priest so as to help people in that part of the country.

Also speaking, former Minister of Information, Labaran Maku, lauded Anyembugu for his contributions to the society and called on other clergymen to contribute to the society wherever they find themselves.

