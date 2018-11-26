2019: Durotoye embarks on social impact project in Kaduna 

In commemoration of his campaign Flag -off, the Presidential candidate of the Alliance for New Nigeria, (ANN), Fela Durotoye has embarked on social impact project in the North-West states of Nigeria.

While flagging off his campaign in Kaduna state at the weekend, Durotoye said: ” Our party is known for touching people’s lives, and today, not less than 15 houses will be painted free in Kaduna as part of our social impact project.

“What we are doing here today symbolised that we are building a new Nigeria that everybody can be proud of.

“The old paint on these houses is the old Nigeria is corruption, poverty, hunger, oppression, ethnicity and tribal differences, which has continued to bring the country backward.”

He cautioned that Nigerians should differential between politics of empty promises, and encouraged issue based campaign as the 2019 election draws nearer.

According to him, ANN was formed on the ideology of equity, and building a new Nigeria where the son of nobody can become the son of somebody.

Durotoye, while pleading for Nigerians support in the coming election said: “We are bringing back the lost glory of Nigeria, a new Nigeria that the youth can be engaged positively for the progress of the country.

“If elected, my party will reduce the wasteful running of governance. With the current situation we are in now, Nigerians are not happy, so we are looking at a generational shift, we are not looking at today, but tomorrow that will take Nigeria to her desired level,” he said.