2019: Ebonyi Gov kicks against Obi as Atiku’s running mate, South-west may produce VP candidate if…

Ebonyi state Governor, David Umahi is reportedly kicking against the choice of former Governor of Anambra state, Peter as the running mate to presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Umahi is reported to have claimed that leaders of South East region were not consulted over the nomination of Obi.

He said the development contravened an initial agreement that the leaders will collectively endorse a candidate for any position zoned to the region.

Umahi, chairman of the south-east governors’ forum, said Igbo leaders and governors were sidelined in the selection process.

He said any position zoned the Igbo must be deliberated upon by the key stakeholders in the south-east.

The governor said he has no ax to grind with Obi but maintained that the right thing must be done by the PDP.

Umahi and some Igbo leaders are expected to hold a meeting on the matter, and may ultimately reject the nomination of Obi as the PDP’s vice-presidential candidate.

Meanwhile, the south-west is on standby to put forward a candidate from the region in the event that Igbo leaders reject Obi and fail to reach a consensus on a replacement.

The south-west and south-east were the two regions from which Atiku was expected to nominate his deputy after emerging PDP flag bearer for the 2019 presidential election.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.