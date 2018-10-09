2019: Economy tops Duke’s manifesto

Social Democratic Party (SDP) Presidential flag bearer, Mr Donald Duke, has said he would apply short and long term solutions in fixing the nation’s problems, if elected in next year’s presidential election.

Accordingly, the former Cross River state governor has made the revamping of the country’s economy and tackling of security challenges top in his priority list.

Duke, who stated this yesterday at the party’s headquarters in Abuja, said he has acquired the necessary skills and experiences needed to tackle the country’s systemic problems meaningfully.

He said his administration would give Nigerians a sense of belonging, provide clear pathway for every child to actualize his/her potentials in a globally competitive world, give parents means to effectively employ their talents and actualize the dream of building a healthy and prosperous families.

He also promised to create a safe, secure and enabling environment with world class infrastructure, accessible and quality healthcare and education and build a respectable nation that will be shining example to the continent, able to hold its head high in the comity of nations.

Duke, who defeated four other candidates including former Minister of Information, Prof Jerry Gana, pledged to revamp the economy saying the country’s long dependence on oil accounts for widespread corruption, economic and fiscal instability and the creation of a rent seeking political class.

He stated that the diversification of the economy must go beyond rhetorics to actionable plans promising that his administration would give radical improvement of a

