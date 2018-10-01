2019: El-Rufai polls 2,427 votes to emerge APC guber candidate

Governor Nasir el-Rufa’i yesterday polled 2,427 votes out of 2,457 to emerge the gubernatorial candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2019 general elections.

This is just as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primaries at the Kaduna International Trade Fair Complex was ongoing as at the time of filing this report.

Only five out of the 23 local government areas in the state have voted.

El-Rufa’i was unopposed, but the APC electoral committee still went ahead to conduct the primaries in line with the constitution of the party.

Thirty votes were declared invalid.

Announcing the primaries result, Chairman, APC Electoral Committee in Kaduna state, Mathew Idoriyekemwem, said there were 3,200 delegates from the 23 local government areas of Kaduna state.

“We have a total of 30 invalid votes, and 2,427 votes for the only aspirants who remain the candidate of APC for the governorship election of Kaduna state “We hereby return gubernatorial candidate of APC, Malam Nasir el-Rufa’i.

Your Excellency, congratulations,” the electoral umpire said.

Governor el-Rufa’i in his acceptance speech said he accepted the nomination as a vote of confidence of the delegates in him.

He promised to use the mandate of the delegates to work towards the greatness of the state.

El-Rufa’i, who called on the delegates, party members and leaders of the party to support him in the race to win the 2019 gubernatorial election, said: “We have traveled far together since July 2013, we have worked together but the journey ahead is still long and rough.

“It’s with delight and humility that I accept your nomination as the party’s gubernatorial candidate.

I accept this nomination as your vote of confidence to continue the work.

I use my acceptance of your nomination as a mandate not to relent but to continue to work for the greatness of Kaduna state.”

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp

