2019 Elections: CAN cautions politicians against desperation

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) national president, Dr Samson Ayokunle, has urged desperate politicians to allay the fears of Nigerians that the 2019 elections would degenerate into war by allowing the spirit of sportsmanship to prevail in their utterances and conduct ahead of the elections.

Speaking yesterday when he paid a courtesy call on to the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa, retired Rear Adm. Gboribiogha John-Jonah in Yenogoa, Dr. Ayokunle said decorum was necessary to forestall tension.

“The desperation we see in politicians is unacceptable, and it gives us fear that if care is not taken they may set the nation on fire. The church says no to every evil manipulation in this fourth coming election.

“We are praying seriously for God to rule over the affairs of Nigeria in 2019 elections.

“We are also praying with those in government, who can make things happen because Nigeria has to put in place machinery to maintain peace and order for a free and fair election in 2019.

“I and my team will be visiting President Muhammadu Buhari, next week to discuss about the preparation, the conduct of the election and it how it can be free and fair.

"We don't need war in Enugu during election – APC factional chair Ayokunle said that CAN had registered and trained over 300 observers all over the country to monitor the 2019 elections", he said.

Responding, the deputy governor lauded CAN for being at the forefront of advocacy of peace in the country.

He lauded the CAN president for the visit to Bayelsa government, noting that the association had contributed to giving direction to the government all levels through its advocacies and counsels.



