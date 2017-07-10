2019: Endorsing Al-Makura for Senate

In this piece, MOHAMMED YANGIDA writes that emerging political developments in Nasarawa State, ahead 2019, appear to favour Governor Tanko Al-Makura’s senatorial ambition, using his style of leadership as a benchmark for good governance

Th e leadership style and image of Governor Umaru Almakura of Nasarawa state, are robbing off so much on the people in the state. So signifi cant is the leadership style of the governor that it has become a subject of discourse in political circles in the state. But, before the shift to the leadership style of the governor, focus was on Al-Makura’s achievements in physical transformation of the state and good governance, generally over the past since he has been in the saddle. Political commentators have in the last couple of weeks shifted attention on his style of leadership, arguing that the governor has brought innovation in leadership for politicians to emulate. It is against the backdrop of the leadership style that various political and lobby groups in the state have been rallying support for Al-Makura’s senatorial ambition. Recently, a youth group Nasarawa Youth Progressive Agenda, called on the governor to contest for the senatorial seat of the zone come 2019. Th e organizing committee chairman of the group, Musa Yahaya Wambai, while soliciting for cooperation among the people of the zone towards the realization of the senatorial dream the youths are championing for the governor, urged the governor other aspirants for the seat to think of other positions. Also at the occasion, Senator Abdullah Adamu, former governor of the state, who was the chairman of the occasion, expressed his endorsement for the step taken by the youths to pave the way for Almakura, to continue with his good work for the people in the senate, by answering the call to represent Nasarawa southern senatorial district. Th e local government areas under southern senatorial district are; Lafi a,Doma, Obi,Awe and Keane. While Al-Makura considers the endorsement for Senatorial seat in 2019, already, the fi ve local government areas that constitute Nasarawa South Senatorial zone in the state which he will represent at the National Assembly, have endorsed him, as their sole candidate for the seat, believing that their call was to justify the good work the governor did since assumption of offi ce in 201. Th e youth leader said the governor should therefore not hesitate to honour their call. Argues a political analyst recently, “I would deviate from his achievements or physical transformations in the state, reason being that if I say Al-Makura has transformed the state, that word “TRANSFORMED” will not adequately describe his performances in the state, rather, I would say he has done of what ordinarily the administrations before his couldn’t do for Nasarawa people. Evidently, Nasarawa state under AlMakura, is still recording unprecedented developmental strides, after the May 29 holistic assessment of the governor’s achievements. Al-makura has not only physically transformed the state, the governor has also instituted a culture of transformation that cannot be reversed. Presently, in Nasarawa State, keen watchers of the positive changes in and around the state can easily point to a number of infrastructure development. It is amazing that even critics of the governor have positive comments about the value being added to life of the people, under his administration. Interestingly, what Almakura has able to achieve in governance is to show that governance is the business of those that have business. Th erefore, governance should not be left for those that have no business apart from reliance on the resources of tax payers. According to him, “government is about service and the resources of government should be used for the common good”.

Understandably, his style of leadership is anchored on trust, accountability, transparency, equity and sanctity of life. Not surprisingly, in line with his leadership principles, the governor is carrying the ordinary citizens along, as well as changing their perception about governance. AlMakura believes in people and this is why his government involves all stakeholders in governing the state. Suffi ce it to say that his government is a participatory one, where all interests are protected, and government feels duty bound to explain the processes of governance to the people. Instances abound about the governor’s humanitarian service. Recently, Al-makura demonstrated his love for the less-privileged, by promoting their welfare in the state. Unarguably, the governor’s policies are people oriented because of his belief in programs that will benefi t great majority of the people. In the same vein, the governor takes decisions that serve the overall interest of Nasarawa people, and he always ensures that common man is considered fi rst. By and large, his simplicity, generousity and even warm dispositions have endeared him to a large number of supporters, presently rooting for not only a successor who will continue with his style of leadership, but are also rallying support for his senatorial election come 2019 general elections. Blueprint can recall that children of the poor and physically challenged persons in the state have access to the governor and are proud of meeting him at all times. Interestingly, since he became governor of the state, any one that knows him (Al-makura ) can tell that he is accessible to the poor who want to have his attention. According to political watchers the governor has a listening ear and believes in collective abilities that can bring development to the state. He said: “My thoughts for the state was to compete favourably with other states of the federation, there are a lot of things I see in other states and I believe people in my state equally deserved it my state is a state in a hurry .” However, how far you are able to go will depend on your attitude to the journey. Nasarawa state has a leader that goes around looking