2019: Enugu PDP declares 7-day prayer, fasting

To forestall unknown occurrences that could mar the 2019 general elections in Nigeria and Enugu state in particular, the Enugu state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has declared a 7-day

period of prayers and fasting.

The Director General (D-G), of the party’s campaign organisation, Dr. Charles Egumgbe, made this known yesterday while addressing newsmen.

Egumgbe told journalists at the PDP campaign office in Enugu, that the party was interested in ensuring peaceful polls in the state, hence the week long prayer and fasting.

He said the party “in keeping with our tradition of entrusting the affairs of the state in the hands of God, we passionately call on Ndi Enugu to join us as we observe one week of prayers and fasting from

December 1 to 7, for peaceful, transparent and violence-free elections in 2019, which Enugu state is known for.

“We also urge them to pray for issue-based, smooth and successful campaigns in the state.

“We, therefore, reassure the good people of Enugu state that the PDP-led government will, through God’s grace, continue to maintain the tempo of peace and security in the state for them to enjoy more

dividends as the true heroes of democracy.”

The PDP used the opportunity to thank the people of the state “for their unceasing prayers, support, goodwill and solidarity’’.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.