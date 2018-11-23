2019: Epe PDP protests imposition of non-member as Assembly candidate

The members of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Epe local government area of Lagos state have rejected the alleged imposition of a non-member of the party, one Elizabeth Oluwatoyin Oniyinde, as the party’s candidate for Epe 1 Constituency for Lagos State House of Assembly race.

This was contained in a strongly worded petition addressed to the PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, signed by PDP Ward chairmen and Leaders in Epe Constituency 1, they complained that Elizabeth Oniyinde is alien to the party and her name is not in the party’s membership register within the constituency.

In the petition, the PDP members lamented that they were taken aback when Oniyinde’s name was published by INEC as PDP candidate as no primary election was conducted in the constituency to pick flagbearer for the party.

The petition in part reads: “Elizabeth is not a member of the PDP and isnot known to anyone in the Ward or to the leaders or Stakeholders in the constituency and the local government.

“The Ward register has been copied to the State and National Organising Secretary as evidence to confirm this.

“The LGA chairman, including the party leaders and Ward chairmen has written to collaborate this fact.

“There were no primaries in the state this year and her name may have been forwarded by a meddlesome interloper due to an oversight without due investigation from the LGA, Ward and leaders. This is most unfortunate for a rebranded and repositioned PDP.

“We are the stakeholders, officials and elected representatives of the PDP in Epe Constituency 1. We are therefore appealing to you to remove the name of Elizabeth Oluwatoyin Oniyinde as the candidate frepresenting our constituency for the best interest of the party and principles of democracy.

The group also warned that, failure to substitute Oniyinde’s name may affect the electoral fortunes of PDP in the constituency, the Epe PDP leaders said they have already brought the anomaly to the notice of PDP leaders in Lagos like Hon Jimi Agbaje and members of Lagos state executive committee of the PDP.

They added that, the Lagos PDP leaders have already intervened in the matter with the National Organising Secretary in support of their position and pleaded with Prince Secondus to ensure Elizabeth Oniyinde’s name is removed from INEC list as they are not ready to work for an impostor.

“With due respect we are challenged to work for a person who is not a member of the party and act against the party’s constitution which we have sworn to uphold. We would not be at ease where our rights as Ward chairmen and leaders have been undermined unjustifiably and indiscriminately.

“This lady’s nomination is in contravention of the eligibility criteria of the party’s constitution for vying for political offices. She is not a member of the PDP.

“The membership issue presents enough grounds to remove her name as the Constituency 1 House of Assembly candidate without further delay in order to carry all stakeholders along and give them a sense of belonging.”

The petition was also signed by all the eight PDP Ward Chairmen, the LGA Chairman and Leaders in the constituency.

