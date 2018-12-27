2019: Ezekwesili promises to correct nation’s political anomaly

The Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), presidential candidate, Oby Ezekwesili, says she is contesting the 2019 elections to correct the nation’s political anomaly and usher in good governance.

Ezekwesili made this known yesterday while canvassing for votes in Onitsha, noting that the present bunch of leaders in the leading political parties do represent any hope for the people.

The former Minister of Education, who was flanked by some female supporters during the campaign tagged ‘walk of women’, described herself as a candidate with the requisite attributes to develop Nigeria.

Ezekwesili said previous administrations were purposeless and appeared not to be a government in place for the people but for selfish purposes. “Our country has been badly managed year after year, political parties after political parties.

“I came to the conclusion that our politics is the problem, because politicians only see presidency as a kind of personal trophy for them. For me, this election is not an election to basically become president.

“The low level of performance of Nigeria must end and for us to end it, we must bring in a new momentum into governance. I represent that new momentum and I am the credible alternative,’’ she said.

Ezekwesili, whose presence on the streets of Onitsha delighted residents and commuters, said “I come with character, competence and capacity to serve’’.

According to her, the ACPN will lead a government that will make education the new oil and make human capital the new economy for the country.

She said the goal of her administration, if elected, “is to make Nigeria a prosperous country where over 80 million Nigerians would be lifted out of poverty.

“A vote for Oby Ezekwesili is a vote for good governance. I am the candidate to beat in the 2019 elections. We shall build a prosperous society on the back of the private sector and make the private sector the engine of growth in reality,’’ she added.

The presidential candidate said that everything about policies and institution building as well as critical investment in infrastructure and human capital to make Nigeria the centre of development, would also be her goal, if elected.NAN

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.