2019: Faith-based organisation trains 30 Muslim, Christian youth leaders on peaceful polls 

The Interfaith Dialogue for Peace (IDFP) on Monday trained 30 leaders of Muslim and Christian Organizations on peaceful conduct of 2019 general elections in Kaduna state.



IFDP, who stated that the training is equally going to take place in Plateau state, noted that the choice of Kaduna and Plateau states for the training was informed by the incidences of violence in the previous elections

Co-chairman of IFDP, Muhammed Muhammed said, the youth leaders were selected, as youth are the movers of bad and good things, especially political thuggery and hate speeches on social media.

Speaking further at the two-day Training /Dialogue on Peaceful Election for Youth Organizations’ Leaders, Mohammed said, “Kaduna has witnessed violence in the past more than any other state in the country, so we choose Kaduna youth for the training because it’s a flashpoint as far as election violence is concerned.”

He said records have showed that about 800 lives were lost in 2011 violence elections and many were displaced in Kaduna state.

Also speaking at the event, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) State Secretary, Rev. Sunday Ibrahim and Secretary of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) Alhaji Ibrahim Kufena called for peaceful election in the country.

The religious leaders said only free, fair and credible election will lead to violence free 2019 election. They however called on the participants to ensure that they pass the peace message to youths in their various communities and to ensure that no life is lost come 2019 elections.

