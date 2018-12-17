2019: FG plotting with INEC to rig election- PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari’s failure to constitute his campaign council or developed a clear-cut campaign blueprint, 61 days to the February Presidential election, is an indication that he is not preparing to withstand the rigours of elections.

The party also claimed that the ruling party is plotting with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to manipulate the 2019 general elections.

In a statement issued yesterday by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party berated the President, saying Nigerians have been subjected to all manner of pains since he assumed office in 2015.

“All over the world, patriotic and obligated leaders, who are seeking (re-) elections, go to the electorate to canvass for votes with their messages and solutions.

“But our President and the APC have been busy procuring phony endorsements, harassing and intimidating opposition leaders, compromising the electoral body to create illegal voting centres, delaying election budgets and holding the process to ransom by refusing to sign amendments to the Electoral Act that eliminate avenues for rigging.

“President Buhari, who is already reputed to have wrecked our once robust economy, crippled our critical sectors, entrenched corruption at the high places, and whose administration has dangerously divided our nation with escalated violence and daily bloodletting, is seeking re-election with no solution to offer on any critical sector of our economy.

“Mr. President has nothing to offer on security; he has no message on education, agriculture, health, energy, power, employment, manufacturing and other key sectors, which he wrecked in the last three and half years.

“Instead of seeking ways to make amends, President Buhari, ostensibly out of frustration over his rejection and imminent electoral defeat in 2019, has arrogantly told Nigerians to be ready to face more suffering and hardship in the remaining part of his tenure.”

The PDP therefore called on the President to learn from its candidate, Atiku Abubakar who in its words is “working hard, campaigning across the country and offering solutions, for which we have continued to receive overwhelming support from majority of Nigerians, ahead of the 2019 general elections.”

