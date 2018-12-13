2019: Foundation rallies against drug abuse, electoral violence

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, a non governmental organization (NGO), Mike Omotosho Foundation, has organized a rally to sensitize people on the dangers of drug abuse and curb electoral violence.

Bearing placards with inscriptions such as “Tramadol is not food,” “Drug abuse is a threat to society,” “You should refuse the pills,” “Real men don’t abuse drugs,” “Drug use comes with risks,” “A true friend won’t pressure you to drugs,” “Think life, not drugs,” members of the Foundation marched from Eagles Square to Maitama Junction in Abuja.

Addressing newsmen during the rally Thursday in Abuja, Founder of the Foundation, Mike Omotosho, said that Nigerians needed to realize that there was a correlation between drug abuse and electoral violence.

He said that parents should monitor what they wards are doing in order to encourage them to shun drug abuse, especially due to the inherent dangers they pose to the health of users in particular and the public in general.

He added that government should adopt the carrot and stick approach of sensitizing drug users to know that they are needed and can be better people in society if they shun drugs, but will face severe consequences if they continue to abuse drugs.

He said: “We at Mike Omotosho Foundation are impressed about what the government is doing to curb drug abuse, but there is still an opportunity to do more. If you look around the society, you will find out that some youths are using drugs to get high and overcome inferiority complex, because they feel neglected. As a result, they join the bad company of other drug users and allow some politicians to induce them to perpetuate electoral violence.

“We are partnering and will continue to partner with as many agencies as possible to curb drug abuse in Nigeria. It is a job for everybody, we can’t just sit down and ask what government has done or has not done. We must all roll up our sleeves and get to work, because it is something that affects all of us. Moreover, this is election period and we know that more people are usually sensitized at this time, so this is the right time to campaign against drug abuse and put an end to electoral violence.”

