2019: Fresh crisis hits APC as legal Adviser heaps accusation on  Oshiomhole  

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Legal Adviser, Babatunde Ogala, has accused the party national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole of hijacking the roles of his office.



Although Ogala denied knowledge of a leaked memo which was addressed to the national chairman on this issue but a copy of the document obtained by our correspondent showed that the internal memo was duly signed by him.



Ogala, according to the memo, said Oshiomhole’s action was an attempt to denigrate the party’s legal department, adding that since he emerged National Legal Adviser his office has not been funded.



“I am constrained to put this memo and complaint in writing in the light of the repeated acts of usurpation and deliberate encroachment on my office and attempt to undermine my person and the once,” Ogala said.



“You will recall that you have previously done this in two previous matters wherein you had purportedly without recourse to me briefed the Law Firm of D. D. Dodo & Co. in Suit No: FCT/HC/CV/9265/2018 Ugwumba Uche Nwosu vs APC & 1or and you also without recourse to us debriefed the law firm of Adeniyi Akintola SAN, who had been briefed by the office of Legal Adviser.



“As if that was not enough you procured a secretary in your office to depose an affidavit on behalf of the party wherein the deponent lied on oath that he had the authority of the party on depose to the said affidavit.



“The motion filed by the Law Firm of D. D. Dodo & Co. also told a lie that processes was served on the Legal Department in a certain suit No: FCT/HC/BW/CV/ 307/2018. Senator Hope Uzodinma vs APC & 2ors but that same was not brought to your notice.



Ogala revealed that the chairman had earlier apologised to him after he protested the encroachment whilst vowing to resist same.



“You accepted and did apologize to me at the meeting and I honestly believed that lessons have been learnt and moved on. You also subsequently called me on phone to meet you at the airport in Lagos for us to further mend fences, after the intervention of our National Leader. I gave you the honour and assured you that all was over and moved on”.



However, he said the office was served with another suit between Osita Izunaso and co stressing he did not give them any brief.



“We immediately responded by writing a letter to the firm to let them know that we have no record of the brief to represent the party in the suit. They have since responded that they were briefed by one Godwin Yakwe, who is not a staff of the Legal Department.”



“I had received a soft copy of a purported affidavit in support of a motion on Notice in a matter filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),” he said.



“The said affidavit was deposed by Ibrahim Kabir Masari, the national welfare secretary and purporting to have the authority of the national working committee.



“It was, therefore to my consternation, shock and surprise that I stumbled on the affidavit deposed to by the national welfare secretary purporting to act on behalf of the NWC. I was elected to protect the party constitution, and not have same disobeyed by will, I will not shirk the responsibility.”



In his response when contacted, Ogala said denied knowledge noting he would not discuss internal matters publicly: “I am sorry, I don’t know what story you are talking about. But I cannot and will not discuss internal issues of the party with outsiders and the media”.



Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.