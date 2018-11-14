2019: Ganduje presents N219 bn budget proposal

Kano state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje on Wednesday presented a budget proposal of N219.6 billion to the state house of assembly.

Tagged “Budget of Sustainable Development”, the governor urged the lawmakers to work on it in record time.

He also said arrangements have been made for the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the state to inaugurate a 2.5 kilometres overhead bridge.

The governor said the bridge is the longest in the northern part of the country, disclosing that his administration inherited it.

He said the president would also inaugurate the skill acquisition centre situated along Zaria road in the state.

