2019: Gowon, Kumuyi lead Nigerians in Prayer

The National President of Nigeria Prays Organisation (NPO), former Head of State, Dr. Yakubu Gowon and the General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Worldwide, Pastor Williams Folorunsho Kumuyi, has led the entire Christian bodies in prayer for the nation.

The prayer session anchored from the International Headquarters of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Gbagada, Lagos, on Sunday had in attendance the representatives of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osibanjo.

Dr Yakubu Gowon, who commended the headquarters of the church, said the pray has been on for the past 22 years.

He explained that the organisation has been able to mobilise all faithfuls to pray for the country, saying this presents to every Nigerian, irrespective of denominations, the opportunity to pray.

“Today we stand together in unity under one God to raise our prayer to him. Let me use this opportunity to remind us of God’s admonition that if my people shall humble themselves and pray according to 2Chronicles 37:14.

“The church must provide a moral compass for the nation and cause people to obey God. The church is a house of prayer,

“In the light of the wanton killings which is mostly politically motivation by the agents of darkness. And not only that, the problem of corruption that has kept the country down. For the love of our country, we must pray.

On security, he called on the authority to provide the necessary physical protection to the citizens while he however cautioned that God’s solution to this problem is not retaliation but to fight in the power of the Holy Spirit, “we must be committed to the good of our nation irrespective of political affiliation.

On the killing soldiers, he said we must not take laws into our hands but we must continually demand the government to perform its duty of protection of lives and properties.

Delivering the sermon, Pastor Kumuyi, assured that there was hope for Nigeria, saying as promised in God’s word 2 Chronicles 7 verse 14, if Nigerians will seek God in the right ways on God’s terms, “God will forgive our sin and heal the land. He said if Nigerians will pray sincerely in repentance, God will restore the healthcare system, the economy, art and culture, the land, industrialisation, National peace and equity, Good governance. Kumuyi later used the word Nigeria alphabetically to give examples of nations, people and individuals that God forgave when they returned to God sincerely and prayed. “Today, we recognise the impart of God in nation’s building. No nation strives successfully who has ignore God.” President Muhammadu Buhari, represented by his special Adviser, on Media, Mr Femi Adesina, commended the organisers of the prayers, saying praying for Nigeria is the right thing to do, that is the right way to go because I believe that Nigeria is not a mistake. “It is right and proper that we pray and seek the prosperity of our our country. Let me say that Nigeria have challenges to overcome, whether they are security, economy, political, but in God we trust, there is none that is beyond God and He will take us through the challenges,” he said. Representing the Vice President Yemi Osibanjo, Minister of Trade and Investment Mr Ibe Kachukwu led the first prayer session. He led prayers on God’s help to tackle the security challenges in Nigeria, prayer was also offered for the security of lives of the Internally Display Persons, peace and prosperity of Nigeria. Righteousness in the house of the Lord. Prayer was also offered for the youth of Nigeria.

