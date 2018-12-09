2019: Group backs Buhari for patriotism, demands issue-based campaign

The PRI National Coordinator, Sulayman Kuku-Dawodu, made this call while briefing journalists on: “Patriotism as a tool for the Conduct of a free, fair, peaceful and credible Election”, which he said is in line with the programme and policies of Buhari’s administration.

Dawodu, said even though PRI is Non-Governmental Organisations and apolitical, its support for the President is because he has demonstrated the political will to fulfil its primary mission and benchmark of good governance.

To this end, he called on Nigerians to demonstrate patriotism during the 2019 elections by voting for only credible candidates.

According to him, PRI would champion patriotism as a tool for national development, noting that this was the missing link in the nation’s quest for development and growth.

He said: “Our appreciation and endorsement of the present government is based on empirical facts and would be reiterated on two major pedestals: laying the foundation for good governance and exemplification of political will to address the endemic corruption in the country; delivery of democratic dividends including the provisions of infrastructure, social welfare, security, agricultural revolution, and revenue generation.”

Speaking further, Dawodu challenged Nigerians to actively participate in the election processes while calling on the candidates and political parties to conduct an issue-based campaign.

He cautioned against vote buying and violence during the campaigns and on Election Day, stressing that candidates must focus on issues and should not engage in personal attacks and abuses.

“We subscribe to the belief that the missing link in our attainment of national development is the lack of patriotism amongst the greatest number of the citizens from top to bottom.

“PRI is championing this value as a tool for national development; The starting point is the application of this principle in the forthcoming elections to engender a smooth transition,” he said.

Dawodu said there are responsibilities expected on the part of the electorates, candidates, security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to engender free, fair and credible elections in 2019 as well as a smooth transition.

He further admonished security agencies against voter intimidation during the polls, adding that the INEC should on its part put in place the necessary machinery to safeguard the credibility of the elections.