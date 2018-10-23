2019: Group cautions on hate speech

A non-governmental organisation, Hope Forum, has called on Nigerians
to shun hate speeches as the 2019 general elections draw nearer.
In a statement, its Coordinator, Igwe Nwaogu, urged the would-be
electorate to remain vigilant as well as renew their strength, faith
and confidence in the country
While x-raying how and why the group emerged, the Forum leader further
prayed God for successful parties primaries, especially by the Peoples
Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the presidential poll.
According to Nwaogu, “the formation of Hope Forum in December 2017,
followed a critical study of the strength, weakness and opportunity
test (SWOT) analysis of top politicians and national leaders in the
country, who could really effect and sustain positive and qualitative
change in Nigeria.
“As a consequence, we applied known template or parameters such as
capacity to deliver, key competencies, political pedigree, considering
nation building, social justice, equity, peace, unity, progress,
prosperity, growth and development including building and sustenance
of institutions such as the legislature, the Judiciary and
anti-corruption institutions as a guild to our choice and selection of
a credible candidate.
“Hope Forum 2019 looked for a candidate who can run an all-inclusive
federal administration in the management of our collective destiny and
national affairs in view of the unending national crisis, ethic and
regional biases and agitations, insecurity particularly threats to
food security approximated by the headers and crops farmers’ crisis
among other existential security challenges.
“This is how the choice of Atiku Abubakar was arrived at 2017 who was
consequently and unanimously adopted by the member of the association
for support for massive voters, sensitization mobilization in a bid to
become the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.’’
