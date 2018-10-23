2019: Group cautions on hate speech

A non-governmental organisation, Hope Forum, has called on Nigerians

to shun hate speeches as the 2019 general elections draw nearer.

In a statement, its Coordinator, Igwe Nwaogu, urged the would-be

electorate to remain vigilant as well as renew their strength, faith

and confidence in the country

While x-raying how and why the group emerged, the Forum leader further

prayed God for successful parties primaries, especially by the Peoples

Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the presidential poll.

According to Nwaogu, “the formation of Hope Forum in December 2017,

followed a critical study of the strength, weakness and opportunity

test (SWOT) analysis of top politicians and national leaders in the

country, who could really effect and sustain positive and qualitative

change in Nigeria.

“As a consequence, we applied known template or parameters such as

capacity to deliver, key competencies, political pedigree, considering

nation building, social justice, equity, peace, unity, progress,

prosperity, growth and development including building and sustenance

of institutions such as the legislature, the Judiciary and

anti-corruption institutions as a guild to our choice and selection of

a credible candidate.

“Hope Forum 2019 looked for a candidate who can run an all-inclusive

federal administration in the management of our collective destiny and

national affairs in view of the unending national crisis, ethic and

regional biases and agitations, insecurity particularly threats to

food security approximated by the headers and crops farmers’ crisis

among other existential security challenges.

“This is how the choice of Atiku Abubakar was arrived at 2017 who was

consequently and unanimously adopted by the member of the association

for support for massive voters, sensitization mobilization in a bid to

become the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.’’

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.