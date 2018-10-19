2019: Group drums support for Atiku

Hope Forum 2019, an affiliate of the Atiku Presidential Campaign organization has urged Nigerians to vote for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the 2019 presidential election because of his capacity to deliver and other key competencies such as a working knowledge of the economy and his ability to turn things around and resolve the numerous existence problems of the country.

The group made this known in a statement signed by its Secretary General Igwe Nwagu in Abuja yesterday. Parts of the statement read

“As a group comprising of all ethnic nationalities, Professional body committee associations, youth group, labor unions, students, women groups and non-governmental organizations e.t.c”

“we applied known template or parameters such as capacity to deliver, key competencies, political pedigree, considering nation building, social justice, equity, peace, unity, progress, prosperity, growth and development including building and sustenance of institutions such as the legislature, the Judiciary and anti-corruption institutions as a guild to our choice and selection of a credible candidate. Hope Forum 2019 looked for a candidate who can run an all-inclusive federal administration in the management of our collective destiny and national affairs in view of the unending national crisis, ethic and regional biases and agitations, insecurity particularly threats to food security approximated by the header and crops farmers’ crisis among other existential security challenge”.

”The group came to the unfortunate conclusion and stark reality facing Nigerians today, and that the APC and government of President Burari do not have the requisite capacity and competence as well as the needed and appropriate political will and expertise to do the needful” turn things around and resolve the numerous existence problems of the country”.

HOPE FORUM 2019 also resolved that we must help to review the design of BRIDGE which the Presidential Candidate AtikuAbubakar alluded to in his comment in recently and to reach out to all builders (all Nigerians) irrespective of tribe, tongue, gender, age and creed to join hands with HOPE FORUM 2019 and Atuku Abubakar presidential campaign organization to resume construction, complete and commission this bridge unfailingly on or before May 29th 2019 when a new vista in our nation’s history will be opened.

