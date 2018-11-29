2019: Group pledges two million votes for Atiku

An Abuja-based political group, Atiku Action Group (AAG) 2019 has pledged to mobilize not less than two million votes in Abuja and its environs to enhance the chance of the candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Abubakar Atiku in the 2019 Presidential election.

AAG gave the assurance on Thursday in Abuja at the inauguration of its FCT chapter.

In his opening speech at the occassion, the Coordinator of the group, Prosper Kalu Osondu said his group was ready to actualize the Atiku’s dream for so many reasons.

According to him the PDP Presidential candidate has demonstrated over the years his ability to manage men, resources and the economy, adding that apart from being an employer of labour, Atiku also believe in Nigerian’s youth ability to excel in all facets of life.

Osondu thereafter reminded the gatherings on the need to possess a permanent Voters Card (PVC) to be able to exercise their voting rights.

Also speaking, the Director General of the group, Fabian Okere described Atiku as a detrabilized person who can make a difference if elected president of Nigeria.

He said: “As support group, we will continue to create awareness in our vicinity until people are PVC compliant. Not only that, we are ready to cover more grounds in order to help actualize the Atiku’s dream,”

Speaking earlier, the National Adviser of the group, Kingsley Turaki charged the group to take their campaign to the grassroots and continue to work as a team.

“Atiku government would be all inclusive, so I charge you to make it a point of duty to talk to at least twenty persons a day about the Atiku project using every available means including the social media,”

