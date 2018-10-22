2019: Group preaches against hate speech, harps on patriotism

A non-governmental organisation, Hope Forum has called on Nigerians to do away with hate speeches and refrain from targeted Hate Actions as 2019 general elections draw nearer.

In a statement, its Coordinator, Igwe Nwaogu urged the would-be Electorates to remain vigilant as well as renew their strength, faith and confidence in our in Nigeria

While x-raying how and why the group emerged, the Hope forum leader further prayed God for successful parties primaries especially by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of Presidential poll.

According to Nwaogu, “the formation of hope forum in December 2017, followed a critical study of the strength, weakness and opportunity test (SWOT) analysis of top politicians and national leader in this country who could really effect and sustain positive and qualitative change in Nigeria.

“As a consequence, we applied known template or parameters such as capacity to deliver, key competencies, political pedigree, considering nation building, social justice, equity, peace, unity, progress, prosperity, growth and development including building and sustenance of institutions such as the legislature, the Judiciary and anti-corruption institutions as a guild to our choice and selection of a credible candidate.

“Hope Forum 2019 looked for a candidate who can run an all-inclusive federal administration in the management of our collective destiny and national affairs in view of the unending national crisis, ethic and regional biases and agitations, insecurity particularly threats to food security approximated by the headers and crops farmers’ crisis among other existential security challenges.

“This is how the choice of Atiku Abubakar was arrived at 2017 who was consequently and unanimously adopted by the member of the association for support for massive voters, sensitization mobilization in a bid to become the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

As a group comprising of all ethnic nationalities, Professional body committee associations, youth group, labour unions, students, women groups and non-governmental organizations we have analysed and studied the demands of various agitators and group like the IPOB and MASSOB among others and also resolved that Igbo across the 36 states and the FCT must be sensitized, re-assured and mobilized to remain wherever they are residing in the country.

“Igbo are better off to stay in and around the different part of Nigeria as a gauge to national stability and to help build a better future for Nigeria that to return home en-mass clustered in small enclaves in the southeast only to live in slow progress anger, fear and frustration.”

