2019: Group solicits media support for Buhari

Katsina state Coordinator, Buhari Support Organisation (BSO), Alhaji Ibrahim Musa, has solicited the support of media houses for the success of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Musa, who made the call in a statement on Friday, said it was

imperative to support President Buhari to “achieve much in his desire to put the country in the right path.”

According to him, the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration has done much in putting smiles on the faces of the electorate at all levels.

Musa, the Special Assistant on Media to the Katsina state deputy

governor, said security improvement, the sustained fight against

corruption and employment opportunities had been restored within the last three years of the APC-led government.

He noted that it was imperative to re-elect President Buhari and the

Kastina state Governor, Alhaji Aminu Masari, because of their common ideas in handling and managing resources.

He said the administration of the APC in Kastina had provided “good

road network, potable water, electricity and agricultural revolution

across the state.”

