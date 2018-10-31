2019: Groups reject call for Igbo boycott general election

A Coalition of Igbo socio-cultural groups: Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council World wide, Igbo Youths Congress, Southeast Women Professionals and Igbo Students Forum has dissociated self from the recent call by the IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu for Ndigbo to boycott the 2019 general election .

The group which spoke through Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth leader Mazi Okechukwu Isuguzoro and others in Abakaliki recalled that a similar speech by IPOB leader during Anambara State election scared many qualified voters from exercising their franchise.

They urged Igbo people to disregard the call and brace up to exercise their right.

The group which had earlier drummed support for Nnamdi kanu’s return to Nigeria, however considered the recent broadcast of the IPOB leader as deceitful and disassociated themselves from it.

Kanu in a recent broadcast was alleged to have stated that the 2019 election should be boycotted but the coalition at the end of their monthly meeting in Abakiliki, dissociated themselves from the call, stressing that the IPOB leader was depreciating in value in the eyes of well meaning Igbo’s..

The group further pledged their maximum support to the stance of Igbo leaders of thought, including the Southeast Governor’s.

