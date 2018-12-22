2019: How far will peace accord go?

Major contenders in the 2019 presidential election recently signed a peace accord; however, questions have been raised on their commitment to the accord and how far it will go in ensuring peaceful polls. SAMSON BENJAMIN, ABDULRAHMAN ZAKARIYAU, BODE OLAGOKE examine the posers.

Over the years, elections in Nigeria have become a shadow war of sorts, laden with disputes, hate speeches and in most cases violence leading to the death of many Nigerians. However, the signing of a peace accord by the major presidential candidates in 2015 is believed to have significantly reduced incidence of violence in the electoral system.

In the same vein the National Peace Committee led by former Head of State, General Abdusalami Abubakar, and the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Hassan Mathew Kukah, on December 11, 2018, made good its promise of ensuring that candidates for the 2019 presidential election commit to a peace deal.

The presidential candidates and the chairmen of their political parties signed the accord with a pledge to uphold peace before, during and after the elections. President Muhamadu Buhari, who is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), led other presidential candidates in the signing ceremony.

Although two candidates, Obiageli Ezekwesili of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) failed to turn up at the International Conference Centre, venue of the signing ceremony on the first, they were given another opportunity to sign the document the following day.

Speaking shortly after signing the peace deal, both Atiku and Ezewesili, in separate remarks, urged President Buhari to put pen on the Electoral Acts amendment bill, in order to convince Nigerians on “his willingness to ensure free and fair election,” stressing that endorsing that basic document was more important than their signatures on sheets of papers.

I commend the president for accepting to sign the peace agreement.

But let me also advise him to sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill,” Atiku said.

Presidential candidates that signed the peace agreement include: Mr Donald Duke of the Social Democratic Party (SDP); Mr Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) and Mr Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC).

Others are Dr Obadiah Mailafia of the African Democratic Congress (ADC); Prof. Kingsley Moghalu of the Young Progressive Party (YPP); Pastor Chris Okotie of the Fresh Democratic Party (FDP) Major Hamza Al-Mustapha (retd) of the Peoples Party of Nigeria (PPN).

Habib Gajo-Young Democratic Party (YDP); Major General John Gbor (retd) of the

All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA); Ali Soyode pf the YES Party; and Dr Davidson Akhimien of the Grassroots Development Party of Nigeria (GDPN) all signed the peace accord.

Political pundits have observed that by the agreement, popularly called the Abuja Peace Accord, the candidates and their political parties are committed to peaceful electioneering and effective management of the outcome of the elections.

Details of the content of the Peace Accord obtained by Blueprint Weekend include: “To run issue-based campaigns at national, state and local government levels; in this, we pledge to refrain from campaigns that will involve religious incitement ethnic or tribal profiling, both by ourselves and by all agents acting in our names.

“To refrain from making or causing to make in our names or that of our party, any public statements, pronouncements, declarations or speeches that have the capacity to incite any form of violence before, during and after the elections.

“To commit themselves and political parties to the monitoring of the adherence to the accord by a National Peace Committee made up of respected statesmen and women, traditional and religious leaders.

“To support all the institutions of government including INEC and security agencies to act and be seen to act with impartiality; to forcefully and publicly speak out against provocative utterances and oppose all acts of electoral violence, whether perpetrated by supporters and/or opponents.”

President Buhari, who spoke at the venue, said that the world was watching Nigerians in the build-up to the election. “The conduct of our elections has been consistently marred by violence caused by the behaviours of most sections of the political class and their supporters, but there are encouraging signs that we are learning to embrace the responsibilities expected of us.

“We are here to commit ourselves, as key actors in the political process; party leaders and presidential candidates, to peaceful and credible conduct of the process. We, the candidates pledge to uphold the highest standard of conducts and encourage our teeming supporters to do same.

“I wish to call on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and all arms of security agencies to put the nation first in their conduct. The world is watching us and the task of building trust in our political system and institution is fundamental to the growth and development of our country.”

The candidate of the PDP, who signed the peace accord a day after Buhari said that his failure to sign the document the same day with other candidates did not invalidate his commitment to peaceful polls.

Between 2015 and 2018 peace accord

Significantly, this is not the first time that presidential candidates are signing a peace accord in Nigeria. It will be recalled that in 2015 same Peace Committee put together a similar ceremony where the two major contenders former president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan the then presidential candidate of the PDP and President Buhari, then the candidate of the APC openly embraced themselves to the delight of Nigerians.

Comparing the 2015 peace accord with that of 2018, Dr Abiola Akiode-Afolabi of Transition Monitoring Group (TMG) told Blueprint Weekend that the National Peace Committee must be commended for another laudable feat but decried their inability to bring the major gladiators, President Buhari and former Vice President Atiku, together during the signing ceremony like we saw in 2015.

She said: “It is a welcome development to see political combatants commit to peace in the electoral process. It was highly welcome in 2015 when the same Peace Committee announced the signing of the accord by the two leading candidates of that election, then President Goodluck Jonathan and the then Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), General Muhammadu Buhari (retd).

“Since it pulled through that feat, the National Peace Committee has become a household name so to say. The tension ahead of the 2015 election was visible to the eyes. It put the nation on the edge, especially following threats of a parallel government by the opposition APC, if the election was rigged and the insistence of the then ruling party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to coast home to victory.”

“So from 2015, the National Peace Committee has etched itself in our consciousness and the scenario in the build-up to the 2019 election has already showcased the relevance of that committee.

“But the accord signing was a bit blighted by the failure of the organisers to get the candidate of PDP, Atiku Abubakar to the venue the same day with Buhari.

“Regardless of the excuses here and there, I think that the organisers should have maintained direct touch with Buhari and Atiku. The committee would have allowed Nigerians the benefit of a historic embrace by the two leading candidates.”

Rhetoric vs reality

Significantly, beyond the mere ceremony of signing on sheets of papers, the parties and their candidates have a lot more to do.

Speaking with Blueprint Weekend Chido Onumah of African Centre for Information and Media Literacy (AFRICMIL) said:

“In 2015, we saw a sitting president tell the nation his ambition was not worth the blood of any Nigerian. He also admitted in press interviews that he would pack his bag and go to Otuoke if he lost the election.”

“As far as I am concerned, unlike 2015, the 2019 peace accord process has been devoid of strong words of commitment from the actors and it will do the leaders of the National Peace Committee a world of good if they take steps to ensure that the accord is not reduced to a ceremonial document.

“Whereas some political leaders have signified their intent to work alongside the peace accord, members of their parties have been consistently using words like evil men, evil party, that party would never smell power again, and such words.

“What good would it do the nation if leaders of the political parties commit to the peace accord in one breath only for their supporters to daily circulate fake news and hatred on social media and campaign train, he asked.

FG not committed to peaceful polls

Similarly, the presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, has expressed doubt over the willingness of President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure peace in the 2019 election.

She said this on Thursday during a meeting with the International Republican Institute (IRI) and the National Democratic Institute (NDI), which are fielding a Joint International Elections Observer Mission.

The delegation led by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, former Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of African Affairs; Ambassador Lewis Lucke, Executive Vice President for the Middle East and Africa of Grainster LLC; John Tomaszewski, Regional Director for Africa at IRI; and Dickson Omondi, Kenya Resident Country Director at NDI, met with Ezekwesili in Abuja before meeting with President Buhari.

While assuring the delegation her commitment to promoting peace before and after the election, she asked the delegation to caution the President against compromising the standard of the election.

According to her, “My entry into the presidential race is to win and provide the long elusive good governance to Nigerians so that our country and people will prosper, become stable and live in harmony.”

She further said: “I have raised the bar in making 2019 an issue/value-based campaign and forced the dominant parties to start focusing on same.

“My candidacy is mobilising the citizens into a movement of enlightened voters who can make informed choices in the elections. My candidacy is creating a political disruption of the old extant order of a political class who has always seen politics as a means to personal wealth instead of service to the country and people.

“With my foray in politics, a new order of politicians and politically conscious citizens are emerging on the scene. Young people and women are the segment of the voting population that are most excited about my candidacy and are volunteering and donating to our campaign.

“As a well-known protagonist for peace, I have signed the peace accord. I did not attend the original event due to failure of communication, but went over to the secretariat to immediately sign the accord the next day when the peace committee reached out to me with apologies and accepted its failure to duly communicate the event to me for attendance.”

She added that, “The delegation and the international community should join the Nigerian people to prevail on President Buhari to practicalise the peace accord with exemplary actions in order to build confidence in the process.

“The most crucial thing the President must do to build the confidence of all contestants and the Nigerian people is to sign the Electoral Amendment Bill 2018 into law. Should he fail to do so, we must encourage the National Assembly to override the President and enact the bill to an Act.”

Ezekwesili warned that the use of security officers to compromise the election may lead to danger in the country. She said: “The President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Offices must take due cognisance and avert the danger that the military and Police establishments have become to our democracy as was evident in the elections in Osun and Ekiti states.

“The security forces must be pulled out of the co-opted involvement in our elections, which in those two gubernatorial elections disenfranchised many voters.

“Nigerians want a new direction and the President must avoid actions that suggest he wishes to suppress the aspiration of the people in the 2019 elections. Any action of the President that aims at giving him an advantage in the February elections amounts to political corruption since he is using his political power for personal gain as a candidate.”

Neutrality of Police, INEC, others

Also, there is no doubt that for the long anticipated 2019 elections to be free, fair, credible and peaceful, critical agents of the state like the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), the Nigerian Police Force and other state agent must be professional, unbiased and neural in carrying out its responsibility as stipulated in the Electoral Act.

Speaking on the need to make the peace accord more encompassing, Dr Jide Akinola, a social commentator said:

“Again, this year’s peace accord; like that of 2015, is not comprehensive enough as it is premised on the subsisting erroneous impression that election violence in our clime is essentially due to the desperation of politicians.

“While not playing down on that because there is ample evidence that our politicians are the principal culprits of political violence, it is perceptibly incorrect to see them as the only problem.

“Abundant damage is also attributable to the dubious roles of operatives of some societal agencies. For example, what the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) can do and have always done to facilitate violence cannot be wished away.

“Therefore, those who truly have faith in peace accords, may need to organize another one to be signed by the INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu requiring him to stop his officials from colluding with any political party against its opponents which may instigate political violence.

Similarly, Dr Akiode-Afolabi said: “Leaders of our security services particularly the Inspector General of Police that usually send a large contingent to election venues should also sign the peace accord. Perhaps that may inspire him to find a way of getting his operatives not to look the other way when hoodlums snatch ballot boxes.

“My position is influenced by the 2016 rerun election in Rivers state about which an INEC panel chaired by Professor Okechukwu Ibeanu, a National Electoral Commissioner found ‘cases of hostage taking’, hijacking of materials and physical attacks on INEC officials by security operatives. Can peace be the logical end of an election process in which security operatives are so compromised to work against a free and fair exercise, she asked.

Continuing she said that, “other societal institutions involved in the election process should also be brought into the peace accord to ensure that threat to peace would not originate from their sectors.

“Media heads for instance, should be asked to sign the peace accord and assure the nation that their staff would neither give certain candidates political leverage nor help to publicize hate campaigns that can instigate violence,” the presidential candidate concluded.

Police, INEC should’ve been involved-PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the peace accord cannot avert violence without including the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris, and the Chairman, INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, who also doubles as the Director Media and Publicity, PDP Presidential campaign organization, Kola Ologbondiyan stated this while speaking on the peace accord signed by the presidential candidates.

“The peace accord cannot work; it will not work if the IGP, who is an actor in the Nigeria elections, does not sign the pact. There is no peace accord without the security.

“There is also need for INEC to also be included in the peace accord. The peace accord will at least mandate them to conduct, free, fair and credible elections. If INEC and Police are included, there is every tendency that they will be fair, only then the peace accord will help avert violence,” he said.

Ologbondiyan added that, “the PDP is aware of all the deliberate plans against the will of the people, by the IGP, who has directed some officers to be part of all political meeting across the state, in order to give the Force head way on how to carry out their unlawful act. So, without the police been part of the peace accord, it will be difficult to douse the political tension.”

He charged, the National Peace Committee to ensure that the Nigeria Police and INEC also sign the peace accord for free, fair, credible and peaceful elections come 2019.

We’re not violent-APC declares

Reacting to queries on whether the peace accord can guarantee violence-free polls APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said Nigerians and international community should rather watch out for the main opposition People Democratic Party (PDP) because if there will be any kind of violence it will not come from the ruling party, adding that his party is known for peace.

Onilu, who also urged the security agencies not to succumb to the blackmail of the opposition party stated that: “In 2015 the Peace Accord actuality helped because from the revelations in the book former President Jonathan just launched we actually realised that there were plans for a lot of violence and the plan was to bring the country down but we were lucky because among other things there was also that National Peace Accord.

“So, with those people on the neck of the former president that time combined with other forces elsewhere, that how we staffed off violence, so it turned out that it was not actually because Jonathan was a gentle man as it was been said, so the Peace Accord worked.

“This time around it would work also not because APC is going to do violence; no we are not going for violence. We are winning this election with evidences on ground. They PDP had their North-east campaign some days ago and they regretted it. You could watch the video; Atiku had to stop saying ‘Say Nigeria’ because the reply was ‘Sai baba’ by the people that came for his campaign.

“So we are comfortable, we are not violence people. It is a party of progressives but the same opposition that was in power in 2015 is the one to watch out for. So, the National Peace Committee, thankfully with other forces will ensure that PDP does not get out of hand and so we are not looking towards violence.

“We also hope the security agencies are also up and doing and they will not succumbed to the blackmail because what PDP is trying to do is to blackmail them, knowing that they will be the one to foment trouble and then completely present these institutions and being biased.”

We’ve assurance of peace-IRI

Also speaking on the forthcoming polls representative of the International Republican Institution (IRI), who led a delegation to Nigeria, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfied, told Blueprint Weekend in an interview that her organisation has got assurance that the coming elections will be peaceful.

Greenfield said IRI had met with General Abdulsalami Abubakar-led committee after the peace accord.

“We talked with the National Peace Committee (NPC) and we were extraordinarily pleased that the peace accord all the political parties signed, that there will additional accord to be signed calling on all parties that once the result of the election is announced , any disagreement should be taken to the court.

“We also met with the president of the Appeals court president and talked to her about some of the challenges she may face,” she stated.

