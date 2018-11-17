2019: I rely on God -Adamawa Gov

Adamawa state Governor, Senator Mohammed Umar Jibrilla, has declared that he is relying on God for victory at the 2019 general elections. Jibrilla, who is seeking a second term on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said with God and the people of the state who voted for him in 2015, he would again emerge victorious at the next year’s election. The governor in a statement issued yesterday by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Macaulay Hunohashi, noted that against the backdrop of the recently concluded primary elections, the state was charged with claims and counter claims. The governor, however, disclosed that the current atmosphere of relative peace and tranquility the state is enjoying would encourage him to consolidate on the achievements recorded in the last three and half years. “Today, I can boldly say that the state has remained peaceful, with political elites beginning to appreciate my tangible score-card and political thuggery taking the back stage. This is the kind of enviable legacy I would like to bequeath to our younger generation”, he stated. While reacting to what he described as ‘the needless antics of meddlesome interlopers and disgruntled politicians who hold a fixated exaggeration that they have the final say in the affairs of the state, he said: “I have nobody to rely on apart from God, my creator, who gives power and the Talakawa of Adamawa state who voted me into office in 2015”. He stated that seeking elective office therefore should be prompted by the zeal to serve the people in terms of provision of the much-needed dividends of good governance, adding; “what I have achieved since I was voted into office and my tangible projects, spread across 18 out of 21 local government areas are verifiable.”

