2019: Igbo group urges fair, credible polls

A group under the aegis of Onicha-Igboeze Progressive Union of Nigeria, Ekpoma branch, Edo State, has called on Nigerians to rally round President Mohammadu Buhari’s quest for free, fair and credible elections in 2019.

The group also urged President Buhari to set the template for other African countries to emulate by ensuring the conduct a transparent exercise in Nigeria.

Chairman of the group, Mr. Osi Nwokereke, made the call during its maiden Onicha-Igboeze Day anniversary/launching of Magazine Edo State.

He also called on Nigerian youths to shun act of thuggery as well as refused to allow themselves to be used by politicians to truncate the peaceful process of the forthcoming general elections in the country.

Besides, Osi appealed to government at all levels to always administer equal justice and create atmosphere of equal destiny to all “in order to promote unity, peace and progress in the country.”

Further, the group condemned the senseless killings in some parts of the country by insurgents and herdsmen and urged those saddled with the responsibility of protecting lives and properties to ensure those responsible for the dastardly act are brought to book.

On his part, secretary of the group, Mr. Agwu Ogbonnaya, said the event is geared to the propagation of the culture and unity of the Union in a Esan land.