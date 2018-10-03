2019: I’ll pay special attention to Imo’s IGR – Amuchie

A frontline All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Governorship aspirant in Imo State, Sir Stanley Amuchie has given an assurance that the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state will improve drastically if he emerges as the Governor in 2019.

Amuchie who has a banking background, having worked with Zenith Bank PLC where he contributed immensely to improve the fortunes of the bank, said he would tighten the necessary knots to make sure that the state’s IGR was intact, adding that he suspects the revenue being generated by the present government was going into private pockets.

He also promised to revive all ailing or moribund industries established by the First Civilian Governor of the state, late Chief Sam Mbakwe to boost IGR.

The Chief Executive Officer of a NonGovernmental Organization (NGO), Good Life Foundation, boasted that “as a successful banker who put in over 18 years of service in the Zenith Bank and raised its fortunes from N20 million to N5 trillion”, he was not new to financial management promising to bring his wealth of experience to bear on his service of the people.

He assured that he would adopt the same zeal in looking into other areas begging for attention in the state such as health where he promised to provide quality health services instead of concentrating on putting up big buildings all over the state; creation of jobs to Imo’s teeming youths because he would need a larger platform for that, having done it at a community level in the past.

All geared towards making Imo a state to be proud of

