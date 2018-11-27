2019: INEC assures persons with disabilities of full participation

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has pledged to enhance greater participation of persons living with disabilities in the 2019 general elections. Adekunle Ogunmola, the INEC’s national commissioner in charge of outreach and partnership committee made the pledge yesterday in Lokoja at the opening of a two-day strategic meeting on access and participation of persons with disabilities in 2019 general elections. He said that the commission was desirous of deepening the democratic process in Nigeria. He said part of the strategies was to ensure the participation of the marginalised and the disadvantaged groups across the country. Ogunmola, who was represented by the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Kogi, James Akpam said that the INEC had introduced some innovations to reduce all forms of barriers experienced by people living with disabilities in all aspects of electoral process. “It has also provided ‘assistive’ and materials such as magnifying glasses at the polling units during elections, transcriptions of voter education materials to Braille and others to ensure their full and effective participation in the electoral process,” he said. (NAN)

