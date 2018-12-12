2019: INEC, transport unions sign MoU for commercial vehicles

Preparatory to 2019 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has engaged the services of transport unions for the use of commercial vehicles to facilitate the movement of personnel and materials on election days.

To this end, the commission on Wednesday sealed the engagement by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the transport unions.

The unions involved in the agreement are the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Road Transport Employees Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), and the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO).

However, only the commission, NARTO, and NURTW chairpersons and secretaries were available to sign the MOU.

INEC’s Director, Voter Education and Publicity (VEP), Oluwole Ossaze-Uzzi, said RTEAN was yet to sign because of unresolved issues which he did not specify.

According to the electoral commission, it would need over a hundred thousand vehicles for the elections, which the commission cannot provide alone hence the resort to commercial vehicles.

INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, in his speech explained the reason for the MOU, said the commission had the same arrangement with the NURTW in 2015 but saw the need to expand the partnership to ensure a more efficient delivery and retrieval of election personnel and materials.

Mr Yakubu described the new agreement as another giant step towards making the 2019 elections better than the previous ones by making sure polling units open on time.

“This is the task that must be accomplished in the next 65 days for the general elections. We are determined that all polling units will be opened by 8 a.m”

