2019: INEC, WANEP launches election violence monitoring project

•Urges govt to take proactive steps ‘before things get out of hand’

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) in collaboration with the African Union (AU), West Africa Network for Peace building (WANEP) has launched the 2019 Election Violence Monitoring, Analysis and Mitigation (EMAM) Project.

The INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu speaking at the launch yesterday in Abuja noted that the launch of the project was a timely effort in achieving a peaceful 2019 election

Yakubu who was represented by National Commissioner of INEC, Dr. Mohammed Leki, explained that the project will involve intelligence gathering process to mitigate election violence and take proactive actions “before things get out of hand”.

The Executive Director, WANEP Chukwuemeka Eze also speaking at the launch explained that the ‘four-month long situational monitoring, analysis and Mitigation of the 2019 election in Nigeria will involve a real time monitoring, analysis and communication of several risks with periodic debriefing if key stakeholders.

Under the process, Eze added that the monitors at the community, state and zonal levels will report threats, and incidents of electoral disputes and violence throughout the electioneering process to the National Election Analysis and Response Center.

“The center will provide timely analysed information to critical stakeholders including the Ntional peace actors, security agents, electoral commission and other key institutions of the state, ECOWAS, AU and Development Partners for rapid response,” he said.

Eze however lamented that Nigeria has failed in its expectation from international to lead the African Continent into electoral decorum and civility with recurring allegations of partisan security forces, partiality of the judiciary, lack of independence of the electoral commission among others.

According to him: “Politicians are now comfortably pursuing their agenda along ethnic and religious lines than ideological lines. This threatens democracy, national cohesion and Development.”

He therefore urged Nigerians to go beyond party and parochial interest in the forthcoming elections to enable Nigeria meets it’s expectations to provide leadership on the African continent.

Also speaking, the Head, Conflict prevention and Early Warning Division of the AU, Amb. Fred Ngoga, informed that the Union will as part of its activities to observe the 2019 elections deploy a pre-electoral assessment mission in the coming weeks to consider the state of preparedness for the elections by all stakeholders and examine the political context whithin which the election will take place.

Ngoga who was represented by the Early Warning Officer, Peace and Security Department of AU, Ms. Mfrekeobong Ukpana, further explained they the outcome of the assessment would inform the deployment of long and short term observers.

He further expressed optimism that the launching of the project will lay and sustain the foundation of its engagements.

To this end, he urged all stakeholders tovrefrain from all acts of violence and use only legal and peaceful channels to address any disputes taht my arise before during and after elections.

He also reaffirmed the AU’s commitment and support to the Nigerian government and her citizens in ensuring the successful conduct of the 2019 general elections