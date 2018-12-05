2019: Its thieves against trust worthy candidates- el-Rufai 

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna state yesterday said that the 2019
general election is between thieves and trustworthy candidates, noting
that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has nothing to offer Nigeria.
Addressing inauguration of the 69 member campaign council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state by Deputy National
Chairman (North), Alhaji Lawal Shuaibu, el-Rufai, who is chairman of the campaign council, said that PDP ideology is nothing but looting.
El-Rufai said: “The 2019 general election is a poll between
trustworthy people and thieves, between patriotic leaders and those
who went to Abuja to loot our treasury. We have to stand up to show
them that Kaduna is not a state that will allow them cheat the people
and the masses.
“What we have done in Kaduna state in the last three years has shown
that, APC as a party is the one that loves and assists the masses, not
party that will take public fund and share among the rich. That is why
we want you people to go out and tell the people to vote President
Muhammadu Buhari again.
“When it is time to cast our votes, we should vote for President
Buhari and all the APC candidates. We will support APC from top to
bottom. APC in Kaduna has focused on running equal opportunity
government. We have tried to empower our people and we are making life
better and reordering the priority of government to focus on human
capital development.
“What we have done in the last three years is fixing the rot left
behind by the 16 years of PDP’s misrule and neglect. But there is a
lot more to do, to reset the country on the path of stability and
posterity. The task in 2019 is to continue to work for our people. We
cannot allow the people whose ideology is looting to return to power.
“The PDP has nothing to offer the people of Kaduna state and they have nothing to offer the rest of Nigeria. Over 16 years, they left most ofour 4,250 primary schools in terribly bad conditions; many did not
have toilets, roofs, windows or doors. They left schools where more
than half of the pupils had no desk or chairs.
“The PDP left terribly bad health indices with high maternal, infant
mortality and low investment on health. Many primary health centres
were left without staff and equipment. We are correcting all these
mess. We have rescued all our local governments from bankruptcy.”
