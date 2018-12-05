2019: Its thieves against trust worthy candidates- el-Rufai 

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna state yesterday said that the 2019

general election is between thieves and trustworthy candidates, noting

that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has nothing to offer Nigeria.

Addressing inauguration of the 69 member campaign council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state by Deputy National

Chairman (North), Alhaji Lawal Shuaibu, el-Rufai, who is chairman of the campaign council, said that PDP ideology is nothing but looting.

El-Rufai said: “The 2019 general election is a poll between

trustworthy people and thieves, between patriotic leaders and those

who went to Abuja to loot our treasury. We have to stand up to show

them that Kaduna is not a state that will allow them cheat the people

and the masses.

“What we have done in Kaduna state in the last three years has shown

that, APC as a party is the one that loves and assists the masses, not

party that will take public fund and share among the rich. That is why

we want you people to go out and tell the people to vote President

Muhammadu Buhari again.

“When it is time to cast our votes, we should vote for President

Buhari and all the APC candidates. We will support APC from top to

bottom. APC in Kaduna has focused on running equal opportunity

government. We have tried to empower our people and we are making life

better and reordering the priority of government to focus on human

capital development.

“What we have done in the last three years is fixing the rot left

behind by the 16 years of PDP’s misrule and neglect. But there is a

lot more to do, to reset the country on the path of stability and

posterity. The task in 2019 is to continue to work for our people. We

cannot allow the people whose ideology is looting to return to power.

“The PDP has nothing to offer the people of Kaduna state and they have nothing to offer the rest of Nigeria. Over 16 years, they left most ofour 4,250 primary schools in terribly bad conditions; many did not

have toilets, roofs, windows or doors. They left schools where more

than half of the pupils had no desk or chairs.

“The PDP left terribly bad health indices with high maternal, infant

mortality and low investment on health. Many primary health centres

were left without staff and equipment. We are correcting all these

mess. We have rescued all our local governments from bankruptcy.”

