2019: Kaduna PDP Guber vows to support communities devt, Youth if…

Kaduna state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Hon. Isa Ashiru Kudan has vowed to support the Kaduna State Community Development (KSCD), Youth Owners Club Association (YOCA) programmes, if elected governor in 2019.

Addressing the KSCD YOCA 2018 Super Four Competition at the Kaduna Township Stadium at the weekend, Ashiru said he will ensure that their programmes take youth in Kaduna state off crime.

Represented by a former commissioner of youth and sports, Hon. Shehu Adamu, Ashiru said that if elected to govern the state in 2019, issues of youth development and empowerment will be accorded top priority.

KSCD YOCA CEO, Nasiru Adamu Chiji said he was happy about the success of the Super Four. “I am very happy to gather this kind of people here. We have been doing it to assist the youth and take them away from drugs and other vices.

“It has become compulsory to call on the government to come and assist. There is no club in the country you won’t find Kaduna groomed players. We call on the government to contribute to sports development,” he urged.

Kakuri Football Academy placed first position and were presented with a N150,000 cheque, Ikhana Babes placed second position and won N100,000 cheque, while Gamji Babes finished third to win N50,000. Gunners FC settled for the fourth position and N30,000 prize.

Several dignitaries, including the Kaduna State FA Chairman, Honourable Sheriff Alkassim were present at the event.