2019: Kano APC NASS members carpet Kwankwaso

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, All Progressives Party ( APC), federal lawmakers from Kano state yesterday declared that the Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso led opposition in the state can be compared to the noise of an empty drum in their bid to stop the re election of Governor Umar Ganduje and President Muhammadu Buhari.

The lawmakers totalling 16 in number across both chambers of the National Assembly in a joint press conference , reiterated that not less than 5million votes would be delivered to President Muhammadu Buhari in the February 16, 2019 Presidential election in Kano state.

The Kano state APC National Assembly caucus, led by Senator Kabiru Gaya ( Kano South), in a jointly signed statement issued at the briefing, stated that aside Kwankwaso and his handful of supporters making empty noise against the governor and President Buhari, some other moles within government are also allegedly undermining the Kano state government and, by extension, President Muhammadu Buhari led federal government.

The lawmakers said: “The most unfortunate aspect is that certain‎ roamers in the corridors of power who are more interested in their own personal ambition rather than the collective success of the Buhari Administration have keyed into this devilish scheme not only to undermine, Dr. Ganduje but also to throw spanners into the electoral fortunes of Mr. President as far as Kano State us concerned.

“These roamers who also double as moles are empty vessels and bad belle politicians who played little or no role in the election of Mr. President in Kano state before Mr. President through, his magnanimity brought them on board but are now capitalising on that privilege by trying to harm the interests of Mr. President and the APC government in Kano state.’’